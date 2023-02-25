‘RHOA’ Alum Kim Zolciak Biermann Has More Debt Amid Mansion Foreclosure

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak Biermann may have had her own spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy that lasted for eight seasons. Still, apparently, she didn’t take the advice of the show’s title, because, per reports, shes been tardy on her bills for years. The reality star’s Georgia mansion is in foreclosure, and set to be auctioned off. Despite her previous denial, legal paeprwork proves otherwise. Now, she also owes hundreds of thousands to other creditors.

Kim Zolciak Biermann’s mansion in foreclosure and scheduled to be auctioned

In 2022, multiple blogs reported Zolciak Biermann was at risk of losing her home and that it sold in an auction for way less than its value. But she insisted the reports were not true.

​​“My house was not sold for $257,000. If you guys think that I would let my home, that we put millions and millions of dollars [into], go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK? For real,” she said during an Instagram Live, where she showcased her foyer, per Perez Hilton.

New reports state otherwise. PEOPLE notes that Truist Bank has gotten legal representatives involved on her default of her $1.6 million loan on the home. She and her husband, Kroy Biermann, former Atlanta Falcons player, purchased the home in 2011.

The seven bedroom, five bathroom home is currently worth nearly $2.6 million. Their mansion also includes a pool, waterfall, spa, basketball court and elevator.

The auction is currenrly scheduled for March 7. It’s been featured on both Bravo reality shows.

The ‘RHOA’ alum owes money to American Express

In addition to having to come up with the last minute cash to secure her home, Zolciak Biermann also reportedly owes American Express. The Jasmine Brand reports she was ordered to pay a bill of $215k after ignoring a lawsuit that accused her of not paying her credit card bill.

Court documents reveal that in 2018, she was sued by American Express National Bank in Georgia. Before the suit, the company claimed they provided her multiple chances to settle the debt.

The suit notes that she and her husband were served documents at their Georgia mansion that is up for auction. “[Zolciak] agreed to pay and was obligated to pay [American Express] for all extended credit on [Zolciak’s] account,” it notes.

Her daughters deny they are losing their home; auction canceled

TMZ caught up with the oldest Biermann girls, Brielle and Ariana, and they slammed reports that they were moving. They noted they were still in the home, but admitted they did ask their mom about the reports. Luckily for the whole family, the auction on the home has been canceled.

A source told PEOPLE Kim and Kory “took action” to stop the auction. Prior to the auction being cancelled, the blonde haired beauty had an excuse for the madness. “She is telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out,” the source said. “She’s not moving.”