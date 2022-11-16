‘RHOA’ Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughters Trying to Land Reality Show About Being Financially Cut Off From Parents

The Real Housewives of Atlanta launched the reality television career of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and she’s been going since her debut in 2008. She has shared her transition from life as a single mother of two daughters – to the wife of a now-retired NFL star and their blended family. Now, her two adult daughters want to establish their lives outside of her shadow. Brielle and Ariana Biermann are pitching their own show about moving to the West Coast to start their careers in the beauty business, and without any financial support from their parents.

(l-r) Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Ariana Biermann, Brielle Biermann | Annette Brown/Bravo

They were previously featured on ‘RHOA’ and ‘Don’t Be Tardy’

Longtime fans of RHOA have watched the Biermann sisters grow up. They made their reality TV debut in 2008. At the time, Kim was a single mother of two young girls and in a relationship with a married but legally separated businessman. She met Kroy in Season 4, and within a year, they were pregnant with their son, KJ. They wed in a lavish ceremony in 2011.

Source: YouTube

Fans watched as Kroy took on the role of full-time dad to Brielle and Ariana, even legally adopting them and changing their last name. The couple had three more children together: a son Kash, and twins, Kaia and Kane.

After leaving RHOA in Season 5, they landed a family spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy. The show aired for eight seasons before being canceled in 2020. Kim returned to RHOA in Seasons 9-10 before saying goodbye one final time.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters are pitching their own show about being cut off financially from their parents

The Ashley Reality Roundup reports that Brielle and Ariana – now 25 and 21, respectively – are trying to land their own reality series that’ll follow them as they leave their parents’ house in Atlanta and move to LA to launch a haircare line. Currently under the working title of Cut Off, Brielle and Ariana will chronicle how it is to no longer be financially supported by their parents. The show is currently being pitched to several networks. It’s unclear whether Bravo has taken a look.

Source: YouTube

RELATED: Andy Cohen Opens Up About Difficulties in Casting ‘Housewives’ Franchises Amid Firings of Cast For Racial Statements

“Skeptical of their ability to fend for themselves and take their new venture seriously, Kim plans to put her girls to the test by completely cutting them off,” a description for the proposed series reads in part. “For the first time in their lives, the sisters will have to pay their own bills, live on a budget, do their own laundry, and cook and clean, all while staying out of trouble. With the help of their friends, the Biermann duo will have to rely on each other to see if they have what it takes to make it on their own.”

Despite the title and description, Brielle previously told TooFab in 2017 that she lives with her parents, but they don’t fund her lifestyle. “Just because I live at home doesn’t mean my parents are paying for everything,” she said at the time. “People think they’re paying for my vacations or my food or my car or my clothes or my makeup. People think I freeload off my parents, and I don’t. I actually have different sources of income. I’m very independent, and I take care of myself aside from a roof over my head.”

The news comes amid the former ‘RHOA’ star allegedly facing eviction

Whether or not the show will get picked up has yet to be seen, but the timing of it comes after Kim and Kroy were rumored to be losing their Georgia mansion. Multiple media outlets reported that their $2.5 million Georgia home had been foreclosed on for just $257,000 after they failed to pay back a $300,000 loan. The RHOA alum took to Instagram to deny she lost her home and says “haters” simply want to see her fail.

“My house was not sold for $257,000,” she said in the video while giving a tour of her foyer. “If you guys think that I would let my home, that we put millions and millions of dollars [into], go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK? For real.”