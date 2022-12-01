‘RHOA’ Alum Nene Leakes’ Son Recovers After Stroke and Congestive Heart Failure

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Nene Leakes has had a difficult two years. She was fired from the Bravo reality series in an acrimonious exit after being on the show for 12 seasons. The Glee alum also suffered major personal challenges. Luckily, she can breathe a sigh of relief now that her son Brentt is out of the hospital after a scary and unexpected health emergency.

Brentt Leakes and NeNe Leakes | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Nene Leakes was considering closing her Georgia lounge club amid her son’s stroke

Leakes opened The Linnethia Lounge in 2020 in Duluth, a suburb outside of Atlanta. The lounge has hosted many famous faces and popular Atlanta artists, including Tamar Braxton, Waka Flaka, Cynthia Bailey, and The Migos. It became popular for its live entertainment, food, and special industry events.

But after Brentt’s crisis, she reconsidered keeping it open, revealing he’s her business partner. When speaking to The Larry Reid Show, Leakes explained why she thought about selling it. “We have sat and talked about selling the lounge now because it’s something that Brentt runs along with me,” she revealed. We have sat and talked about selling the lounge now because it’s something that Brent runs along with me.”

Source: YouTube

The idea for the lounge was inspired by her and her late husband Gregg’s love of supper clubs. He died in Sept. 2021 after battling colon cancer.

“I got in the business with him and Gregg and some other friends to do it. And this is just a lot right now on me,” she told Reid. “So if there’s anybody out there that’s possibly interested in the lounge, send them my way if they are interested in purchasing. It’s very possible that we will sell the lounge because it is something I shared with Brentt after Gregg’s passing.”

Her son was released from the rehabilitation center sooner than expected

Fans were shocked when Leakes confirmed reports of Brentt being under doctors’ care after suffering a stroke and congestive heart failure this Fall. He was only 23 years old. She told Reid his road to recovery would be long as he was in physical and speech therapy. But she received great news ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Source: YouTube

RELATED: ‘RHOA’: Nene Leakes Reveals Why She Did Not Attend Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding and Shades Bailey’s Marriage

In the videos posted to social media, Brentt is slowly walking down the hospital hallways as nurses cheer him. He’s preparing to leave the hospital as staff cheers him on while he walks down the hallways one final time.

Other photos show Brentt in his hospital bed while hooked up to medical devices with Leakes by his side. The RHOA OG’s boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, shared photos on his social media as well.

What doctors thought caused Brentt Leakes’ crisis

Having both congestive heart failure and a stroke at just 23 is not common. In a video posted to her social media, Nene revealed that doctors were puzzled by what triggered it. “Brentt doesn’t drink or do drugs. And obviously, they’ve tested him for all of those things. They also tested him for HIV. They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID, and he didn’t know that he had COVID,” she said in the Instagram Live at the time. “It was very scary,” she added before reflecting on her own health history.

She even said doctors considered her health history. “If you remember, some years ago, I had blood clots in my lungs, and we could not figure out where it came from,” she recalled. “So, they’re thinking that it may be Brentt was born with some sort of disease or something with his heart since he was a kid, and it just never showed up until now. Like we don’t know, this is just a lot for us right now. And everything is still very new.” What caused it is still unknown, but we’re happy that Brentt has seemingly made a full recovery.