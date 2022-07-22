‘RHOA’ Alum Phaedra Parks Shares What She’s Looking For in a Man

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans always wonder what Phaedra Parks is up to. Parks was infamously fired from the franchise following Season 9 when it was revealed that she was behind a vicious rumor about Kandi Burruss. Despite such, she remains a fan favorite and keeps fans updated via her social media. Parks is interested in finding a new suitor and has a list of what she’s looking for in a man. She hopes to chronicle her search in a new series.

Phaedra Parks | Charles Sykes/Bravo

Phaedra Parks reveals she may have a dating show and reveals what she wants in a man

Parks has been open to love. She dated radio personality Tone Kapone, as well as actor Medina Islam, the latter she appeared with on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp. After being single for some time, she’s now ready for something serious.

Source: YouTube

In an interview with Shadow and Act, she revealed that she and her Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Brandi Glanville are considering joining focus for a reality TV dating series. And she has a long list of qualifications for any suitor.

“He’s got to be easy on the…He’s got to be intellectually sound because I like to have a conversation with you…He’s got to be socially savvy…And he also has to have a little change about himself…I really don’t want to be a preacher, but you got to have a spiritual life…He’s got to like kids,” she said.

She was previously married to Apollo Nida and has two sons

Parks was married once before to Nida from 2009 to 2017. The two have sons, Ayden and Dylan. Their marriage began to fall apart amid Nida’s arrest for wire fraud. He was eventually sentenced to eight years in prison.

Source: YouTube

While waiting to turn himself in, Nida tried to keep his marriage to Parks intact, but she wanted out. She claimed she was blindsided by his crimes. Per Nida, Parks didn’t support him by showing up for his sentencing hearing. He alleges she bailed on him when things became too tough to protect her image and reputation.

In the process, Nida accuses Parks of having an affair with a man she called “Mr. Chocolate.” She denied such, with cast members Kandi Burruss and Claudia Jordan alleging she was cheating.

The ‘RHOA’ has no interest on returning to the show

Fans of RHOA are still yearning to see the southern belle back on the show, maybe even to showcase her dating excursions. But Parks says she won’t do such. “I’ve made it very clear, that’s not what I want to do,” she recently told Entertainment Tonight “No. I will be yachting. Let them continue to sail away on the Titanic, okay? I don’t want to pick up a peach. If I wanted a peach, I would have a peach pie.”

RELATED: ‘RHOA’: Kenya Moore Regrets Her Inappropriate Interactions With Phaedra Parks’ Ex-Husband, Apollo Nida