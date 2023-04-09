‘RHOA’: An Update on Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Former Assistant, Sweetie

At the height of The Real Housewives of Atlanta fame, Kim Zolciak-Biermann was the most talked about cast member. From her chain cigarette smoking, wine drinking, and hit single “Tardy for the Party,” viewers couldn’t get enough of Zolciak-Biermann and her wigs. But one controversial storyline in her life involved her friend/assistant, Sweetie. Fans have been wondering what Sweetie is up to since being fired.

Sweetie worked as Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s assistant, and her co-stars and fans didn’t like the way she was treated

Fans caught a glimpse of Sweetie in Season 2 working for the RHOA star, but it wasn’t until Season 3 that she was an active part of Zolciak-Biermann’s storyline. The blond-haired one-hit wonder revealed that Sweetie was her assistant. Cameras often captured Sweetie being yelled at, and talked down to. Some also questioned why Zolciak-Biermann needed an assistant when she didn’t have a business to run. At times, Sweetie was seen seemingly doing nothing but hanging out with her boss.

Zolciak-Biermann’s co-stars didn’t like the way she treated Sweetie, particularly Nene Leakes. In one episode, Leakes lashed out at Zolciak-Biermann for not appreciating the way she was being spoken to. After telling her to speak to her more respectfully, Leakes infamously told her, “Your slave is behind you,” referring to Sweetie.

There was also a lot of discussion about Zolciak-Biermann, a white woman, degrading a Black woman. But Sweetie didn’t seem to mind the way she was treated, and even defended her relationship with Zolciak-Biermann.

She was fired by Kim Zolciak-Biermann in 2012 and hinted that it was because of her husband

Zolciak-Biermann left RHOA in Season 5 and got her own spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, with her now-husband Kroy Biermann, and their blended family. The two met at a charity function in 2010 and married a year later. They had four children together, plus her two daughters from a previous marriage. Sweetie briefly continued working for Zolciak-Biermann and was seen on the show, but there were complaints by her and Kroy that Sweetie was “lazy.” Eventually, Sweetie was fired.

As for why she was fired, Sweetie blames the show and says she wasn’t given any real notice of her termination. “Did she call me while I was on my way to work to say not to come in to work or ‘its not gonna work out’? Yeah, she did, but I been asking for that about a year ago,” Sweetie said in an interview, as reported by Reality Tea. She blames the camera crews but says they parted ways in an amicable way. “I guess it’s a lot of stress, a lot of filming going on… but it’s not like it was on a really bad note.”

There were rumors that she stole from her former boss, which both parties denied. Fans also felt that Kroy instigated her firing, but Sweetie wouldn’t dish on details. “I don’t want to bash nobody. The one thing I have is loyalty,” she said. “A lot of people don’t have that, and that’s the one thing I have…he’s cool. He cool. That’s all I’ve got to say. I prefer not to… umm…We’re just better off cool. There’s only so much someone can take.”

What she’s been doing since leaving reality television

Zolciak-Biermann insisted she and Sweetie remained friends, but she doesn’t seem to be part of her life anymore. Sweetie reportedly moved to California and eventually landed a job in IT. She also got married in a lavish ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria. From the looks of her Instagram page, her wedding ring remains on her finger, hinting they are still a couple. She also has a clothing brand that she actively promotes on social media.