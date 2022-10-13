‘RHOA’: Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Never Took That Dream Turks and Caicos Honeymoon Before Their Split

Cynthia Bailey left The Real Housewives of Atlanta to pivot to new projects and focus on her marriage to Mike Hill. She had plans to finally go on a romantic honeymoon with Hill, a trip that never seemed to materialize.

Bailey spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet in February, which is when she hoped to return to the Turks and Caicos with Hill someday. They planned to go back to the spot where she filmed The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip in December. But she tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) so they postponed the trip.

But now that honeymoon will never happen because Bailey and Hill announced they have separated. The former couple announced their separation, sharing that the split was amicable. “LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways, the couple jointly shared on Instagram.

Cynthia Bailey hoped to take Mike Hill on a honeymoon to the Turks and Caicos

During an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about Valentine’s Day plans, Bailey said she still wanted to take a honeymoon with Hill. “We’re definitely going to try to go back to Turks this year in 2022,” she said. “That’s definitely on our to-do list. Maybe we’ll go for our honeymoon because we actually didn’t officially go on a honeymoon yet.”

Bailey thought the Turks and Caicos location was perfect for romance. “The main reason we wanted to go was after Mike watched the show, Girls Trip, he was like, ‘I really want to go there.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I would like to go there with you and not a bunch of crazy women!’ So I’m excited to go. But again, we didn’t end up going because I tested positive,” she said.

Cynthia and Mike wanted to focus on their marriage post ‘RHOA’

After 11 seasons on RHOA, Bailey said she wanted to focus on her marriage. She and Hill married in 2020. “It’s not easy doing a reality show and juggling a marriage as well,” she said. “But although it is difficult, I think everybody just does the best they can do.”

But she also emphasized that her career was a big priority. “I loved being a part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. I have the most incredible and unforgettable memories,” she said. “Let’s be clear. Bravo, they were amazing to me, and I will always be grateful for that. However, you know, it’s not an easy show to do. And over a decade. It was just the right time for me to move on. There’s so many other things that I want to do on television that may not be so drama based.”

“I’ve been having a great time hosting The Real and E! Daily Pop, and I’ve also been acting,” she said. “So, I’m not going anywhere in terms of TV. I just want to show my show some different sides of myself right now. And Mike has always been supportive. You know, Bravo is famous for bringing people back and forth down the road. If it’s something that I want to do, I would have Mike’s support 100%.”

She loved quiet romance with her husband

Bailey also talked about her Valentine’s Day plans and shared that the couple made Valentine’s Day every day. “For us as newlyweds, every day is kind of Valentine’s Day,” she said. “We really take our moments to celebrate each other.”

“Once a week, we try to do something special like going out to dinner and having food and drinks,” she said. “Just saying that we love each other. Every day and every night we pray together. So for us, Valentine’s Day is definitely special, but Valentine’s Day for us, we really try to make it every day.”

