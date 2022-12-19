‘RHOA’: Cynthia Bailey Says It’s ‘Unfortunate’ How Nene Leakes and Andy Cohen Relationship Ended –Hopes for Reconciliation

Cynthia Bailey would love to see Nene Leakes from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and producer Andy Cohen find a way back to one another, sharing that it is “unfortunate” how their relationship ended. Leakes sued Cohen and Bravo for racism and blacklisting her after her RHOA departure.

She later shared on Twitter that she had voicemail recordings as evidence claiming that Cohen felt threatened by her career success. Leakes has since dropped the lawsuit, but she and Cohen have yet to come to a resolution.

Cynthia Bailey is ‘heartbroken’ over Nene Leakes and Andy Cohen’s ‘RHOA’ fallout

Bailey, who starred alongside Leakes for several RHOA seasons said the feud saddened her. “I think it’s just unfortunate to watch how their relationship has ended,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “You know, I was friends with Nene for a long time when she was the Housewife, you know what I mean? Like when you think of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, you think of Nene Leakes and that is all Bravo’s creation.”

Cynthia Bailey, NeNe Leakes, Andy Cohen |Wilford/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

She also recalled how tight Cohen and Leakes seemed for years. “They worked so well together for so many years,” she added. “It really breaks my heart to see where it’s at now. Because like I said when I was there in the heyday hanging out with Nene Leakes was like from Housewives. She was like my first friend on the show.”

Cynthia Bailey has hope that Andy and Nene can work out their ‘RHOA’ fallout

Bailey didn’t want to comment further but added that she hoped that Cohen and Leakes could find their way back to one another.

“So I’ve seen what it was and it’s unfortunate that it is where it is,” she said. “And I hope that they can work past it, work through it. And that’s all I really have to say on it. I honestly don’t know. I honestly don’t know, but I hope so because like I said she was such a big part of this franchise for so long that it would be nice to see it work out.”

Knowing Cohen and Leakes, does Bailey think there is hope for a true resolution? “I honestly don’t know. I honestly don’t know. But I hope so because like I said she was such a big part of this franchise for so long that it would be nice to see, you know, see it work out,” she said.

‘RHOA’ Season 14 was ‘going great’ and Andy wasn’t focused on Nene Leakes making a return

Drama was at a simmer between Cohen and Leakes a year ago when Leakes exited RHOA and she said they needed to have a “conversation” before she would consider returning to the show. “We’re in the midst of shooting season 14 of the Atlanta Housewives and it’s great,” Cohen said on The Real. He recalled who was on the cast and just being focused on season 14.

Cohen also refused to share any details about having a conversation with Leakes sharing on his SiriusXM radio show last November, “What I don’t want to do is get into a public thing with her,” he said. “I think she would probably prefer that I keep her name out of my mouth and that is what I’m going to honor.”