‘RHOA’: Cynthia Bailey’s Biggest Regret Involves Porsha Williams

There have been plenty of iconic verbal spats and even physical altercations on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Still, viewers were shocked when a typically calm Cynthia Bailey kicked Porsha Williams. The incident happened during a heightened argument. They eventually made peace, but it’s the moment Bailey regrets most about her time on the show.

(l-r) Porsha and Cynthia Bailey -Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

A recap of the infamous kick

In Season 8 of the show, Bailey was under intense stress and scrutiny due to rumors about her then-husband. To try and cheer her up, Kenya Moore threw her a day party on a yacht in Lake Lanier. All of their co-stars attended.

The ladies danced, drank, and threw fun shade. But things went left after Williams jokingly called Bailey a “bi–h.” After realizing that Bailey was offended, Williams tried to apologize. But Bailey wasn’t welcoming of her apology.

Source: YouTube

Tense words were exchanged, and the two women dangled their fingers in one another’s faces, intruding on each other’s personal space. At one point, William stood up, which put Bailey on edge due to Williams getting physical in the past with other co-stars. Bailey kicked her, and Williams had to be held back by security.

A few days later, Bailey apologized. Williams accepted it, and the two women made peace.

Cynthia Bailey says the fight with Porsha Williams is her biggest reality TV regret

Bailey didn’t have many embarrassing moments throughout her 11 seasons on the show. But she does wish she never got physical with Williams.

“I know a scene that I wish never happened. The scene where I kicked Porsha, when we got into it on the boat,” Bailey told Jasmine Brand on her new FOX SOUL show Brutally Honest. “I felt so bad about that. Oh my God, I still feel bad about it, even talking about it.”

Source: YouTube

At the time, Bailey was going through major marital issues with her ex-husband, Peter Thomas. There were ongoing cheating rumors, a damaging video of him with another woman, and they were living in separate cities, with her in Atlanta and Thomas in Charlotte full-time working on his sports bar.

“Of course, I was going through stuff with Peter. We were going through stuff. And we were drinking like crazy, and I needed a drink because I was going through stuff outside of the cameras, and I remember we hadn’t eaten, and I was stressed out. What she said was not even a big deal. She called me a “bi–h,” but that’s nothing on the show…I just went crazy, and it just ended up escalating and going somewhere that I hate that it went. And thank God, I’m so grateful that we were able to squash it,” Bailey explained.

The two women have remained friends

It’s been years since the incident, and despite a few petty arguments, the two women remain on good terms. Bailey even attended one of Williams; two wedding ceremonies in Nov. 2022 to Simon Guobadia. The former supermodel has been spotted filming at several events of her former co-stars for the forthcoming 15th season of the show.