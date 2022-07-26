‘RHOA’: How Sheree Whitfield Met Her New Man Martell Holt

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield confirms that she’s seeing Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt after weeks of rumors of them dating. This is seemingly Whitfield’s first relationship since her split from Tyrone Gilliams. Holt was married to Melody Holt for 14 years.

Sheree Whitfield and Martell Holt met through mutual friends; says he’s already met her friends and family

TMZ caught up with the OG outside of Beauty Box MD in Sandy Springs, Georgia, where she discussed how she met Holt. “We actually met through a mutual friend,” she said, noting they’ve already made some important introductions. “He’s met my friends, he’s met several people in my family. And, I don’t know, we’ve been just hanging out, and I’m enjoying life right now,” she added. Whitfield revealed the two have been seeing one another for about two months.

The reporter asked Whitfield whether or not she sees her relationship with Holt as being something long-term. He also noted that fans have allegedly been rooting for her to rekindle things with her former prison bae, Gilliams.

“They did not say that. Now, you’re making stuff up,” she shot back about Gilliams. “Ain’t nobody said that. After that man did what he did, there is no way nobody said that. That’s a wrap. That is a wrap on him for sure.”

A social media user first spotted them out together

Speculation about Whitfield and Holt’s relationship began just weeks ago. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on July 17, the Bravo honcho asked her the “No. 1 question” from the audience: “How would you describe your love life right now?” Whitfield said she was casually dating. “I am actually really enjoying getting to know someone in particular,” she teased.”

YouTube blogger Empress Radio shared exclusive photo and video footage of Whitfield and Holt spending time together in Georgia. Per to several Instagram posts, Whitfield was hanging out with minister and businessman Chris Fletcher and his wife. Fletcher is a close friend of Holt and previously counseled him and his ex-wife Melody before their split. He also appeared on the OWN reality series a few times.

The Alabama minister shared a photo with himself and Whitfield online, as well as one of the RHOA OG and his wife. Many speculated Whitfield and Holt went on a double date with the Fletcher’s though it was not confirmed.

The YouTube video showed personal cell phone video footage of a fan who spotted Holt and Whitfield together holding hands before walking into a public restroom together. They then go to a car, with the video showing Holt opening the passenger side door for Whitfield.

Before Holt, Whitfield went through a major emotional breakup with Gilliams, who she’s dated on and off since 2011. Gilliams was a party promoter primarily in Philadelphia and would often book Whitfield for paid appearances at nightclubs and events. She dated him during his lengthy prison stint, but things soured upon his release last year. The fallout of their split has been airing on Season 14 of RHOA.

