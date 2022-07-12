‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss and Shereé Whitfield Scold Marlo Hampton For Kicking Nephews Out

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently airing its 14th season, and viewers see a different side of Marlo Hampton. Until now, Hampton has been known as the shady and fashion diva of the bunch, but this time around, she’s showcasing life as a guardian to her two teenage nephews. In the latest episode, Hampton reveals parenting struggles and how she went about disciplining her nephews for disobeying her rules. After revealing she kicked them out for 30 days, Kandi Burruss and Shereé Whitfield share their differing opinions on Hampton’s approach.

Marlo Hampton reveals she kicked her nephews out for 30 days

In Ep. 9 of RHOA, Hampton goes furniture shopping with Whitfield and Sanya Richards-Ross. She tells the ladies that she kicked her nephews out for 30 days because of their bad behavior. At the beginning of the episode, Hampton sits with the two teenagers and explains she’s disappointed in their change in attitude. According to Hampton, the oldest nephew has been getting in trouble in school, talking back to his teacher, and not doing well academically. She says both are not following her rules and attributes the change to them feeling upset about their mother being incarcerated.

Hampton tells her co-stars that she sent them to her little sister’s house, stating she needed a break. Things are so bad she’s in therapy to get support and believes family therapy will benefit them all. She also says she feels her nephews are ungrateful regarding the posh life she’s providing them, and she’s fearful she may be spoiling them and not raising them right.

Shereé Whitfield disagrees with Marlo Hampton’s approach

During the RHOA After Show, the cast discusses Hampton’s disciplinary approach. Whitfield believes she could have handled the situation better.

“Everybody parents differently. She said she needed a break, which at times, we all need a break as parents. But just sending the kids away or kicking them out because she got frustrated with that, I did not agree with that at all,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield notes that Hampton’s nephews have previous histories of being in unstable environments. “This is something that they’ve been going through pretty much all of their lives – for me – it wasn’t the right thing to do,” she added.

Kandi Burruss says Marlo Hampton’s version of stories doesn’t add up

Burruss shared similar sentiments in a recent episode of her YouTube show Speak On It. Hampton also confided in Burruss during the episode, and Burruss suggested they go to therapy. In her YouTube video, Burruss admitted she felt it was a contrast in the way she told the story to her versus Whitfield and Richards-Ross.

“When she first told me the part about ‘I told them to get the f–k out,’ they didn’t catch all of that on camera because she and I were talking before the cameras were there. So that’s why they had to do the cutaway the way they did. She was way more emotional about it, way more anxious and upset…it was a totally different vibe [from when she spoke with Sheree and Sanya],” Burruss said. She went on to explain, “The conversation she had with them, to me, it felt like she had more time to figure out how she really wanted to present it for TV.”

