‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss Reveals How Marlo Hampton Messed Up Greenlit Show at Another Network

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is infamous for its feuds between cast members, but the beef between Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton this season has reached new lows, with many blaming Hampton. Fans of the show are upset about how hard Hampton is coming for Burruss, especially because Burruss has helped Hampton out professionally by getting her a show on another network. Unfortunately, the show never saw the light of day, and Burruss says it’s Hampton’s fault.

Marlo Hampton was set to star in a reality series produced by Kandi Burruss

Hampton has been a staple on RHOA since Season 4. She joined the show as a friend of Nene Leakes and feuded with the other cast members. By season 7, she was no longer as much of a staple on the show. During that time, Hampton was cast in a show produced by Burruss.

The show was titled Haute Lanta and featured an ensemble alongside Hampton of movers and shakers in the Atlanta fashion and blog scene. Also, cast on the show were Project Runway alum Ken Laurence, The Fashion Show alum Reco Chapple, celebrity blogger Funky Dineva; Kontrol Magazine editor Julian Clark, and more.

But just weeks before shooting, the show was axed. The Jasmine Brand reports that the show was canceled due to Hampton’s behavior. “She had too many demands and she wasn’t willing to budge. She has some star power, but for a new show, there’s not much of a budget. Marlo wanted too much,” a source told the outlet.

Kandi Burruss says Marlo Hampton messed up the show

Burruss revealed in a recent episode of her YouTube show Speak On It that Hampton presented her and her husband Todd Tucker with the idea of a show she could be featured in. they pitched the show to Bravo, but the network passed. Eventually, We TV picked it up. It’s rumored that Hampton was barred from RHOA for several seasons because the cast refused to film with her.

“They picked the show up. It was greenlit, starting hiring production crews and everything and then, one day away [from filming], she effed the situation up because she wanted to go back as a friend [on RHOA], so she started acting up with the people on the other network,” Burruss explained.

She was stunned by Hampton’s behavior, not understanding why she’d prefer to be a sub-cast member on RHOA instead of a full-time cast member on another show. “She wanted to go back to being a friend instead of being a real b—h or the main b—h on her show,” she said. “Now, she finally got a peach [on RHOA] so she’s probably happy about that. But let’s not forget, I was the main one begging and asking why she wasn’t getting a peach yet.”

The two have been feuding on Season 14 of ‘RHOA’

Hampton and Burruss’ relationship has been rocky since Hampton joined the show. Ironically, Hampton and Burruss knew one another before the show due to Hampton dating Burruss’ family member. But they clashed during filming.

Ahead of this season, they were in a good place. But as the season began airing, Burruss and others alleged that Hampton used her full-time status on the show to try and start drama to remain a peach holder. Hampton has spoken negatively about Burruss’ sexual activity, called her a w—e, and talks about her marriage and motherhood. Since watching the season unfold, Burruss says there’s no way for the two of them to get back into a friendly place.

