‘RHOA’: Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey Reunite After ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Fallout

It didn’t appear that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey’s friendship would ever recover from her fallout with Kenya Moore. After being close on their franchise since Moore joined the show in Season 5, their relationship became fractured while filming a separate Bravo reality series. Bailey recently updated fans on social media with positive news about where she currently stands with Moore.

Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore laugh together at the Season 9 reunion of ‘RHOA’ | Mark Hill/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Inside Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey’s fallout on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

Before exiting RHOA following the conclusion of Season 13, Bailey signed up to film Ultimate Girls Trip, a housewives mashup of all-stars from popular franchises. She participated in the show with Moore, who has also been Bailey’s BFF for years.

Source: YouTube

But the trip didn’t go as Moore hoped. They had tension almost from the beginning of the eight-day trip to Turks and Caicos. Bailey appeared moody and jealous that Moore had developed close bonds with the other housewives, while Moore appeared dismissive of Bailey’s feelings.

By the end of the trip, a tearful Bailey said that her friendship with Moore would be forever changed. Once the show ended, she said the two were cordial, but not as close as they once were. Bailey also didn’t spend as much time in Atlanta as she began to delve into her acting career with full-time work in LA.

Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey reunite for a concert

Luckily, the two appear to be on better terms. On Sept. 30, Bailey and Moore attended a Mary J. Blige concert together in Atlanta. Sharing photos and videos on Instagram from the night, Bailey revealed that Moore invited her to the show, along with two other women who appear to be friends of Moore’s. Bailey also referenced the title of Blige’s 2001 hit, adding “no more drama” in a hashtag, hinting that the longtime friends have reconciled once and for all.

In her Instagram Stories, the former supermodel also shared videos of herself singing and dancing with Moore during the show. Moore reposted the story to her own page, with Bailey commenting: “My date tonight gave me a special treat,” adding a “date night” graphic.

Cynthia Bailey accused Kenya Moore of not being reciprocal in their friendship

Prior to the night out to see Blige, Moore and Bailey didn’t see each other post their Ultimate Girls Trip fallout until they both attended Teresa Giudice’s summer 2022 wedding. Bailey said that prior to the wedding, they had positive phone conversations, but moving forward, she’d require more in her friendship from Moore.

Looking back on things, Bailey says she reached a breaking point after years of admittedly taking the high road with Moore. “I’m a 55-year-old woman, I’m going through menopause, I have mood swings. I’m older, so I don’t have the same patience that I used to have. I just wasn’t having it [on Ultimate Girls Trip],” she told Shadow and Act.

She added that she felt Moore wasn’t receptive of hearing her out, and that was her final straw. “ I try to get along with people, I give people passes all the time to just keep the peace because I’m always on a quest for peace…So if anyone’s going to be upset with me for living my truth in that moment, then they could just have that because that’s just how I felt. And once I got in my feelings, it was hard for me to turn that energy around. Get over it.”

RELATED: RHOA: Fans Call Out Kenya Moore For Shading Cynthia Bailey’s Wine Business