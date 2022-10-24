‘RHOA’: Kenya Moore Regrets Not Signing Prenup With Marc Daly Amid Drawn Out Divorce

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore’s divorce is going on longer than her actual marriage. Moore and Marc Daly split after just two years of marriage during Season 12 of the show. They wed in a secret ceremony and welcomed their daughter within a year of marriage, but Moore didn’t get her happily ever after with Daly. Viewers watched him verbally abuse and be dismissive of Moore at times, and since she filed for divorce, he’s seemingly toyed with her emotions regarding reconciliation. She says she wishes she signed a prenup before they wed to avoid what she’s dealing with now.

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Why the ‘RHOA’ star didn’t sign a prenup

Ahead of the season premiere for Season 12, Moore released a statement to PEOPLE Magazine announcing her split from Daly. At the time, she stated, “It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Source: YouTube

The couple lived bi-coastal during the marriage, with Moore staying in Atlanta to raise their daughter Brooklyn and Daly living in New York, where he managed his soul food eatery, Soco. Moore would wait for an additional year before actually filing for divorce and revealing they don’t have a prenup.

She told Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch What Happens Live that she assumed her marriage would be forever. “Listen, we’re both successful. I owned my home outright prior to marriage. For what I know, not being a lawyer, I think that’s protected,” she said at the time. “That’s my biggest asset. And you know, Marc’s successful. I just didn’t think that things would get to a point where he would come after money. And he hasn’t yet.”

Kenya Moore regrets not signing a prenup with Marc Daly

It’s been four years since Moore and Daly first split, and their court proceedings are ongoing. While Moore has been awarded primary physical and legal custody of their daughter, other matters of their divorce have yet to be determined. She claims she’s already given the courts the necessary documents to close out their case, while Daly drags his feet with petty requests related to finances.

Source: YouTube

With this in mind, she regrets not signing a prenup. She revealed during one RHOA After Show that she’s tied up in court with Daly over his demand to see her financial records. “Why are you asking for them?” she asked. “Because if it’s about child support, just tell me what you wanna pay. I’m not gonna go through court for that.”

She always advocated for women to protect their assets, though she didn’t follow her own advice. “I said to everyone living, ‘You should always get a prenup.’ And I didn’t,” she confessed. “I let him talk me out of a prenup.”

She’s open to dating now

Since the split, Moore admits she hasn’t dated much as her focus is on being a working mom. She also admittedly went through a depression over the dissolution of her marriage. But now, she’s ready to get back in the dating pool and revealed during the Season 14 reunion that she’s been on a few group dates and hasn’t given up on love.

RELATED: ‘RHOA’: Kenya Moore Reveals the Biggest Mistake She Made in Her Marriage to Marc Daly