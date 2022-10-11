‘RHOA’: Kenya Moore Reportedly Clashes With Sheree Whitfield’s Man Martell Holt While Filming Season 15

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is reportedly adding a new cast member, but there’s enough drama between the existing cast to follow. As Sheree Whitfield’s romance with Martell Holt blooms, viewers expect him to appear on the show. They are getting their wish as he was spotted filming recently. But insiders say Holt and Kenya Moore get into it while at an event.

Sheree Whitfield and Martell Holt’s relationship has been the subject of much controversy

Whitfield and Holt were rumored to be dating as Season 14 came to a close. She then confirmed they were dating while speaking to TMZ paps, noting they met through mutual friends and had met each other’s friends and family members.

Since then, the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions, though Holt’s ex-mistress and baby mama Arionne Curry alleges Holt has continued making passes at her despite his relationship with Whitfield. Regardless, the rumors don’t seem to bother Whitfield.

Holt has been a star of the OWN reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville since 2018. The fallout from his marriage to Melody Shari has been a central part of the storyline. Holt famously cheated half of their marriage, and the two have gone to war on social media, slewing cheating allegations toward one another, even in the midst of his relationship with Whitfield.

Kenya Moore and Martell Holt reportedly clash during filming ‘RHOA’

Filming for Season 15 is already underway. All housewives from the previous season are returning as full-time cast members. Though fans didn’t see Holt last season, he’s been spotted filming with Whitfield already.

The first group filming event is reportedly at Aaron Ross’ 40th birthday shindig. Aaron is married to four-time Olympic gold medalist, Sanya Richards Ross. Multiple social media blogs have reported that there was a lot of drama amongst the cast and co that went down at the party, including an alleged heated exchange between Moore and Holt.

Fingers crossed they don’t cut all that went down at Ross’s big birthday party last night, including Kandi storming out after a heated moment with a party goer and Kenya and Martell getting into it in front of Shereé. ? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/H8sAuA9fSK — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) October 9, 2022 Source: Twitter

The Peach Report notes via Twitter that Holt and Moore have a war of words in front of Whitfield. Video footage shows Whitfield sitting on a couch speaking with Holt, Moore, and what appears to be Drew Sidora. But, the audio isn’t clear. One person seemingly shouts, “I don’t know this man,” or woman, leaving many to believe it was Holt going at Moore.

Kandi Burruss also reportedly had a heated moment with another guest and allegedly left the party early with her husband, Todd Tucker. She later shared a cryptic message on Instagram about not starting drama but finishing it.

The former Miss USA had a lot to say about Martell Holt during the Season 14 reunion

If Moore and Holt did get into it, it should come as no surprise to fans. During the reunion special, Whitfield was questioned about her taste in men. After her ex-husband Bob Whitfield, she dated a fake doctor – and was then in a long-term relationship with Tyrone Gilliams, whom she waited for while he served nearly a decade in prison. Their relationship fizzled during Season 14, and he accused Whitfield of trying to use him for her storyline.

Regarding Holt, Andy Cohen read a viewer question about why Whitfield could date him knowing his history with his ex-wife. While Whitfield claimed she was unaware of Holt’s very public past, Moore reminded viewers and her co-stars that Holt cheated on his ex-wife for several years and had a baby with his long-term mistress. It’s safe to assume that Holt and Moore had words over her remarks.

