‘RHOA’: Kenya Moore Says She’s ‘Shady’ This Forthcoming Season

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently in production, but the drama is already brewing. Longtime cast member Kenya Moore says there’s so much happening that she had to ignite her shade much more than last season. Moore says things got so tense so quickly that it shocked her.

Kenya Moore says she brings out the ‘shade assassin’ filming Season 16

In Season 15, Moore feuded with longtime friend of the show turned peach holder, Marlo Hampton. She says her relationship with Hampton will never move beyond being cordial, but she did grow closer with Sheree Whitfield and maintained her friendship with Kandi Burruss.

However, Moore told Us Weekly that Season 16 starts with a bang. After questioning why Whitfield would date Martell Holt, someone with a reputation for cheating and womanizing, rumors spread that Holt confronted Moore during the filming of the new season. And Moore teases that she doesn’t back down.

“It’s been a surprise. … Day one shots fired, like, ‘What is happening? Why are people arguing?’” she said. “We had one week into production, and there were arguments and explosions going off. I’m like, ‘Hey, am I back in Special Forces right now?’ I mean, I thought this was Housewives, so it kind of was like the worlds collided for a moment. I didn’t know where I was.”

Regarding the rumors of her run-in with Holt, she confirms such. “Well, honey, let me tell you this, the shade assassin had to come alive, and put some people in their place,” she said. “So yeah, there’s some truth to those rumors.”

Aside from her issues with her co-stars, Kenya Moore is also still in the middle of a divorce

Moore doesn’t just have drama with her co-stars to worry about, she’s been engulfed in a divorce for two years, and separated for four. Her estranged husband, Marc Daly, has battled her over custody and financial issues. She was awarded primary custody of their daughter, Brooklyn, but the divorce continues to drag out. Moore says it’s because she didn’t sign a prenup.

She told Tamron Hall in a recent interview: “I always say prenup for everyone because it protects both parties. I used to date an agent – an NBA agent – and he would see all of these guys that made $100 million, and then they’d get married it was taken away. So he would always tell me [about them], he would show me the prenups. And I understood it. But when it came to my marriage, I said, ‘I want a prenup,’ [but] he was adamant about not having one.”

The couple also struggles with co-parenting. Moore says Daly speaks with Brooklyn daily on FaceTime and contributes financially, but he doesn’t see her often. She lives full-time in Georgia, while Daly lives in New York.

There are several cast changes in Season 16 of ‘RHOA’

Moore may not be getting along the best with Hampton and Daly, but there’s some new blood for her to dig into. Her longtime friend and former co-star Cynthia Bailey is returning as a friend of the show since taking a brief hiatus. Season 15 friend of the show, Monyetta Shaw, is rumored to have more screen time this season. Love B. Scott also reports that businesswoman Courtney Rhodes has been added to the cast.