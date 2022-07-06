‘RHOA’: Kim Fields Reveals Why She Left the Show After One Season

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has several past iconic cast members, many of whom stayed on for multiple seasons. But just as in any other television project, there are cast members who come and go, and Kim Fields did just one season. The Facts of Life star says she never intended to do more than one season of the reality series.

Phaedra Parks and Kim Fields | Mark Hill/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Kim Fields says she only signed on for one season as a refresh in her career

Fields was one of the cast members on the show who had just one season. But, she says that was intentional. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Fields explained her decision to participate as a one-off. She told the radio hosts:

It was only supposed to be a one-and-done…For me, I did what I set out to do. The mandate at that time in my career was ‘I’m celebrating 40 years in the industry.’ And so my team, I said, ‘Hey, let’s go into uncharted waters. We’re only going to do stuff we’ve never done before.’ And so they kept asking me to do reality for years and I was like, ‘No, the time is not right. It’s just too much.’ So we said let’s just give that a try and see, but knowing I still had other shows to do, other work to do as a director, a producer, all kinds of things…and then from there being almost catapulted into Dancing With the Stars which was not just a game-changer but a real life changer for me because there was such a deep dive and surrender of pushing my limitations all the way to the point of no return and that was the begin for me of life begins at the end of your comfort zone.

Fields did admit that she doesn’t like the production schedule of reality television. She says the schedule is too demanding coupled with other jobs outside of one’s contract and juggling her family life.

The actor’s season was difficult

Fans were excited to have such a legacy celebrity on the show but were often disappointed with Fields’ storyline. Much of it revolved around Fields being vocal about being uncomfortable in social settings around her co-stars, and her drama with Kenya Moore.

Initially, Moore and Fields were friendly, with the two discussing potentially working together on a television project. Things became murky when Cynthia Bailey asked them both to co-direct her sunglass line commercial. Fields eventually landed the gig as the sole director.

Source: YouTube

While filming the commercial on location in Jamaica, Moore refused to participate despite Bailey having roles for the entire cast. Moore also began spreading rumors about Fields’ husband’s sexuality and accusing Fields of living a fake life. Things escalated during a sit-down meeting with Moore pulling Fields’ chair out.

During a 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Moore explained what her issue was with Fields while she was on the show. “I think that she wanted to pretend that she has this perfect life,” Moore said. “I think she’s a lovely person, by the way, all jokes aside, I think that she was a nice girl. But I just happen to think that she wasn’t being authentic.”

She currently stars in a hit Netflix comedy series

Fields hasn’t slowed down since her stint on RHOA. The Living Single alum continued directing, producing, and acting and currently stars in the Netflix comedy series The Upshaws alongside Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes.

RELATED: ‘RHOA’: Drew Sidora Shades Co-Stars Businesses Over Their Criticism of Her Workout Brand