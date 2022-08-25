‘RHOA’: Nene Leakes Reportedly Gets Multi-Million Dollar Settlement From Bravo

After years of accusing her former network of fostering a racially discriminatory work environment and retaliation, it appears The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Nene Leakes is ready to move on. The OG filed a lawsuit against Bravo, the show’s production company, and Andy Cohen to allege that she was fired and blackballed for speaking out against them. Now, she’s dismissed the suit without prejudice, and according to reports, Leakes walked away with a hefty paycheck.

Andy Cohen and Nene Leakes | Annette Brown/Bravo

Nene Leakes drops lawsuit against Bravo and co.

Leakes exited the show after Season 12. Rumors spread that production grew tired of working with Leakes, alleging she was difficult to work with and would leave scheduled shoots early or not show up at all. But Leakes says she was phased out of the show after complaining about alleged unfair treatment.

In her suit, she alleged network executives allowed former co-star Kim Zolciak Biermann to make radically insensitive remarks and was given preferential treatment. Zolciak Biermann left the show in Season 5 and returned for one season in Season 10. Leakes claimed she was retailed against by having her spinoff opportunities blocked.

Source: YouTube

Despite such, AllAboutTheTea reports that she dropped the suit, with the legal noting reading Leakes “dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice.” The document further reads: “All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal. No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this Court.”

Leakes can refile this case at a later date if she chooses. A source told the outlet that she dismissed her suit against Bravo due to contractual agreements in place between all Bravo stars and the network, which prohibits Bravo talent from litigation against the company or production company.

The reality star reportedly was paid a multi-million dollar settlement

At one point, Leakes was reportedly the highest-paid Housewife of any franchise, earning a reported $3 million a season by the end of her time on the show. She’s been vocal about being open to returning to the show, despite her grievances.

Source: YouTube

A source told AllAboutTheTea that Leakes didn’t drop the lawsuit without a financial payday. “[She was given] around $4.5 million hush money,” the source alleges. In exchange for the settlement, she reportedly signed a confidentiality agreement/non-disclosure agreement, which prohibits her from speaking about Bravo, Cohen, and the production company in the future.

Despite not being on the show, Nene Leakes continues to find success

She may not have RHOA anymore, but she does remain busy. Leakes owns a supper club in Georgia, The Linnethia, which serves libations, has a menu of food items, throws events, and more. Celebrities like Tamar Braxton, Porsha Williams, and Keke Wyatt have frequented the club.

She’s also returned to reality television, starring in the BET+ reboot of College Hill: The Celebrity Edition alongside Ray J, Slim Thugg, Big Fredia, and others. The group attended an accelerated college program of general studies at Texas Southern, where they had the chance to earn a degree.

RELATED: Former ‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels Reveals Her Feelings About Nene Leakes’ Lawsuit Against Bravo