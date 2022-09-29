‘RHOA’: Newcomer Joins as Season 15 Production Set to Begin; What We Know About the New Houswife

Filming for Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is set to begin. Longtime fans of the show say the show has been a slumber since the exit of the likes of Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, and Nene Leakes. But, the show has continued on. As production begins, reports reveal a new housewife is joining the established cast.

‘RHOA’ Season 14 reunion taping | Scott Gries/Bravo

All full-time cast members are returning for Season 15

Love B. Scott reports that all peach holders from Season 14 are returning. Filming is set to begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, in honor of Sanya Richards Ross’ husband Aaron’s 40th birthday bash. Richards Ross joined the cast last season, after having her own family reality series on WE tv. Her storyline centered on her family relocating from Texas to Atlanta, whether or not to expand her family, and her fallout with Drew Sidora.

Season 14 marked Sidora’s second season. More marital trouble with her husband Ralph Pittman was at the center, as well as her drama with Richards Ross and Sheree Whitfield.

Source: YouTube

Whitfield returned for the third time since the show began in 2008. This time around, she opened up about her love life with former prison bae Tyrone Gilliams, and tried to relaunch her highly anticipated She by Sheree line. The season also chronicled Marlo Hampton’s first season as a full-time cast member, with her battling it out with Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss.

Season 15 makes history for Burruss. She is now the longest-running consecutive housewife on any franchise. Moore has been on the show since Season 5, with one break in Season 11.

The new housewife is a successful entrepreneur

In addition to the six housewives from Season 14, B. Scott notes that beauty entrepreneur Janell Stephens is also filming. Stephens is the founder of Camille Rose Naturals, a haircare and skincare line for Black women. The line also features candles, and was launched from her kitchen in 2011, and is made from natural ingredients found in one’s kitchen. The line was worth millions of dollars within three years of its inception.

Source: YouTube

It’s unclear if Stephens will serve as a full-time cast member or a friend to the show, nor to who she will be introduced through. It will be interesting to see how she and Moore get along, with Moore also having a competing hair care line sold in CVS stores throughout the country.

Last season, fans met two friends of the show. Socialteie Monyetta Shaw, who was introduced through Burruss, made appearances. Whitfield’s friend Fatum also was featured on the show.

Fans wants Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams to return to the franchise

As reports about who is filming continue to surface, fans request OGs Leakes and Williams to return. Williams filmed the third installment of the mashup Ultimate Girls Trip alongside cast members from the Potomac and Salt Lake City franchises. But, B. Scott notes Williams is not tapped for RHOA.

Leakes exited after a tumultuous Season 12. She then sued the network, production company, and Andy Cohen for racial discrimination and fostering a toxic workplace. The suit has since been dismissed, and she’s been vocal about being open to returning to the show.

Leakes previously accused the network of blackballing her and stalling her professional opportunities. She has, however, appeared on College Hill: Celebrity Edition, since her exit front the show.

RELATED: ‘RHOA’: Jeannie Mai Reportedly to Replace Longterm Cast Member