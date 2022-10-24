‘RHOA’: Phaedra Parks Says She’d Be Open to Chat With Kandi Burruss Five Years After Dramatic Fallout

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has documented some crazy scandals, but none have topped the fallout of Phaedra Parks and Kandi Burruss. Their friendship became irreparable after it was disclosed that Parks spread a rumor about Burruss and her husband wanting to drug and sexually assault Porsha Williams. Since then, Burruss has been adamant that she’ll never speak with Parks again. Parks recently revealed that she’s open to talking to Burruss.

Phaedra Parks says she’s open to talking with Kandi Burruss

The lawyer-turned-reality TV star was fired from the show following an explosive Season 9 reunion in which it was revealed that she was the mastermind behind the damaging rumor about Baurruss. The two were once friends who grew apart amid Parks’ divorce from Apollo Nida.

Since then, Parks has maintained she’s not interested in returning to RHOA but did participate in Season 2 of Ultimate Girls Trip. In interviews, she said she appreciates the continued requests and support from fans, but doesn’t want another peach. She also expressed that she had no interest in reconciling with Burruss, but that’s seemingly changed.

While speaking on a panel at 2022 BravoCon, Parks said she’d be open to having a conversation with Burruss. “I’m amenable to it. I mean, I would never say never about anything. But I think both people have to be in the right place for that discussion,” she said. “But it’s been 5 years. So I’m living in the future. Not the past.”

Kandi Burruss has been adamant that she was nothing to do with Phaedra Parks

While Parks has had a change of heart, Burruss has not. She’s maintained the rumor Parks spread could have had a long-term negative impact on her life and career and doesn’t trust parks. Burruss even says that if Parks were to return to RHOA, she’d leave the show.

“Well, technically, yeah [I’d leave the show if Phaedra comes back],” Burruss told The Breakfast Club. “At the end of the day, they said I called Bravo and said that. No, I did not call Bravo and tell them that. Did I say that to anybody? Yes, I did.”

Other co-stars, such as Sheree Whitfield and Marlo Hampton, believe Burruss is being unreasonable in her stance. They say all work environments are filled with employees who don’t get along, and Bravo should make no exception.

Andy Cohen says he’s a fan of Phaedra Parks on Bravo

Some fans of RHOA have complained the show has lacked in some ways since Parks’ exit. In a Q&A with fans during intermission on Watch What Happens Live, Cohen also echoed fans’ sentiments that Parks is great TV. One viewer asked the Bravo honcho: “Out of all the former housewives, who would you bring back?” Cohen responded, “Phaedra. Love Phaedra.”

