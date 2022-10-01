‘RHOA’: Shereé Whitfield Finally Launches Fashion Line She by Shereé After 14 Years of Hype

Any Real Housewives show require drama to survive. That’s probably part of the reason why so many spinoffs exist. Whether the drama is manufactured — to get ratings and keep earning those Bravo paychecks — is up to fans to decide.

For the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shereé Whitfield has earned her keep when she’s on screen. Whitfield has made some bold claims from day one about her She by Shereé fashion line, and they’ve finally come to fruition.

Shereé Whitfield was an OG housewife on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Whitfield has dealt with many issues on the show. For example, she went through a divorce in 2008 during RHOA’s premiere. Not only was she getting a divorce from a former NFL star, but she also had three children to take care of while running a clothing store.

Whitfield left the show twice, once after four seasons when she took a three-year break and then again after Season 10 for two years. As Women’s Health reports, she left because she was “tired of the fighting and the cattiness” and then to run her business.

Fans always love her fights (like tugging on wigs) and her Chateau Shereé versus Moore Manor battles. The moniker of “bone collector” certainly has many layers of meaning. So viewers were happy to see her back for Season 14.

She by Shereé finally launched after 14 seasons

Whitfield announced She by Shereé waaaaaaay back in Season 1. After many attempts to release her line — and several confrontations with the housewives — she finally launched her clothing line during the Season 14 finale of RHOA. At the launch, it’d been about 14 years since her initial announcement.

The concept, according to Whitfield’s Instagram account, is “Chic, fun, and sophisticated t-shirts and athleisure collections that bring out your inner sexy.” The shop on the e-commerce website showcases onesies, joggers, hoodies, coffee cups, tumblers, mesh hats, and stickers.

What do fans think of She by Shereé now that it’s live?

The She by Shereé website launched in early September. As expected, people have strong opinions of Whitfield’s branded clothing line.

Stickers with Whitfield’s branding — stickers, mind you — sell for $6.52. Coffee cups are $18.02. A mesh trucker hat will cost you $40.02, while a “Joggers Pride” T-shirt is $82.

Fans were not pleased. “Ummm when you can buy it from Amazon without the She by Sheree logo on it for a third of the price, then I have a problem,” said one Twitter user. Another complained, “So after 10+ years of no fashion, you just put your name in a look alike Jeffree Star logo, printed it in a Ali Express/Shein garment and charged it 130$!?”

Not all of the people perusing Whitfield’s garments thought it was bad. One fan, The Peach Report on Twitter, said, “I really don’t get the complaints about the prices. If the quality is there, I don’t have a problem with it at all. Supporting black and minority owned brands is so important.”

The website crashed upon launch, and Whitfield thanked people for their interest. How well will her brand do? Wait and see during Season 15 of RHOA, due to come out some time with rumors of Porsha Williams returning, according to Screen Rant.

