‘RHOA’: Sheree Whitfield Spotted Holding Hands With ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Martell Holt

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has chronicled Sheree Whitfield’s relationship with her longtime prison bae Tyrone Gilliams unraveling. After being released from prison, Whitfield’s happily ever after quickly became a nightmare. The two have since split, and things have become tenser since the season began airing. But Whitfield isn’t crying over Gilliams any longer as she confirmed she’s casually dating and was recently spotted holding hands with Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt.

Sheree Whitfield and Martell Holt via Getty

Sheree Whitfield was spotted with Martell Holt of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’

During Whitfield’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on July 17, Cohen asked her the “No. 1 question” from the audience: “How would you describe your love life right now?” Whitfield confirmed she’s definitely dating. “I am actually really enjoying getting to know someone in particular,” she teased.” It appears that someone is Holt.

Source: YouTube

YouTube blogger Empress Radio shared some exclusive tea in a recent video, complete with video and photographic evidence of Whitfield and Holt spending time together recently. According to several Instagram posts, Whitfield was hanging out with minister and businessman Chris Fletcher and his wife. Fletcher is a close friend of Holt and previously counseled him and his ex-wife Melody before their split. The Alabama minister shared a photo with himself and Whitfield online, as well as one of the RHOA OG and his wife. It’s speculated Whitfield and Holt went on a double date with the Fletcher’s.

The YouTube video also features personal cell phone video footage of a fan who spotted Holt and Whitfield together holding hands before walking into a public restroom together. They then return to a car, with the video showing Holt opening the passenger side door for Whitfield.

The OWN reality star doesn’t have the best relationship track record

While fans are happy Whitfield is leaving convict Gilliams alone, they want Whitfield to proceed with caution with Holt. His seven-year extramarital affair with Arionne Curry is well documented on the OWN reality series. The Inez Wine owner recently expressed feeling “foolish” for jeopardizing his marriage and family nucleus for Curry, whom he also shares a child with.

Source: YouTube

“I think that was very foolish of me to do such a thing. But at that time, I wasn’t thinking like, oh my wife, she’s giving me 85 percent, and she’s giving me 15 or whatever. I wasn’t thinking like that. If I would have thought like that, I don’t want that damn 15 percent. I’ma stick in this house and sit my a– down somewhere. But that wasn’t the case. I think that I just wasn’t thinking,” he said during a recent panel discussion at the 2022 ESSENCE Music Festival.

Sheree Whitfield reveals the last time she spoke with Tyrone Gilliams

While chatting with Cohen, Whitfield says she’s not been in contact with Gilliams. The two stopped speaking after he stood her up in Philadelphia when he was scheduled to film a lunch scene with her, citing probation violations. He does appear later on in the season by popping up at her She by Sheree fashion show. Whitfield told Cohen they resumed communication after his pop-up meeting, but he stopped calling her after the episode aired, showing him standing her up.

RELATED: How Much Did ‘RHOA’ Alum Shereé Whitfield Receive in Her Divorce Settlement From Bob Whitfield?