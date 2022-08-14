‘RHOA’: Tensions Rise Between Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield at Season 14 Reunion

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently airing its 14th season, and there’s been so much shade thrown Kandi Burruss’ way. While the most outspoken co-star regarding Burruss has been longtime friend of the show-turned-peach holder Marlo Hampton, the surprising digs taken have come from Sheree Whitfield. Fans have blasted Whitfield for talking trash behind Burruss’ back all season long, and apparently, things blow up between the two women during the recently filmed reunion special.

Kandi Burruss speaks about issues with Sheree Whitfield while watching the season

Burruss admits she was surprised by the statement Hampton made about her this season regarding her past dating life and Hampton calling her a “h-e.” But what stood out to Burruss more was Whitfield nodding in agreeance with Hampton, especially because her and Whitfield have been close friends for so long.

“I was more surprised by Sheree co-signing everything Marlo was saying, I expect that from Marlo but Sheree?” Burruss said in an interview with Access. “I was done when I saw that. I was totally shocked because I haven’t even done anything to Sheree. I don’t even understand where this energy is coming from. It just totally threw me off.”

Burruss was offended by Whitfield agreeing with Hampton that she “dates beneath her tax bracket.” She accused Whitfield of “egging her on and co-signing.” But Burruss says Whitfield has no room to judge, considering she was dating a man in prison for fraud.

“Uh, Sheree, you just got dissed by a man that just got out of prison, honey. Clearly, if that’s not below your tax bracket. He ain’t paying taxes in years! So I’m confused,” Burruss said of Whitfield. “How are you amen-ing what she’s saying in your situation? I’m confused. It’s giving tired and played.”

Sheree Whitfield reportedly gets confronted by Kandi Burruss at the Season 14 reunion

The cast recently filmed the Season 14 reunion special. While fans are eager to see Burruss gather Hampton for her constant tirades, it’s a confrontation between Burruss and Whitfield that comes as a surprise to insiders. Per the blog The Peach Report, the biggest blowup is Whitfield and Burruss, leaving them to wonder if they’ll be able to reconcile next season.

“Kandi going into the reunion with guns blazing was a no-brainer, but I hear it’s the outcome of her clash with Sheree that might have some surprised. It’ll be interesting to see if they’re still able to move forward in Season 15,” The Peach Report tweeted.

The Twitter account also notes that a recent scene in which Kenya Moore tells Whitfield “that’s your friend” about Hampton as Hampton and Burruss argue is a big topic discussed. Burruss reportedly calls Whitfield out about playing both sides.

Kandi Burruss says she hates filming reunion specials

The reunion is when the cast discusses all that took place during the season, and, hopefully, comes to some sort of resolution. But Burruss admits she’s no fan of reunion specials. “I never look forward to hashing it out with any of them, to be clear, I always hate reunions,” she told Access. “For years, it makes my stomach turn whenever I go into a reunion because I hate arguing with people, and I always know that it’s going to be just complete back and forth.”

