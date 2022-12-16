‘RHOA’: The New York Times Names Cast Member as the Most Stylish of 2022

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars are known to turn heads with their fashions. There have been two former supermodels on the show, and Marlo Hampton is the self-proclaimed fashion icon out of the franchise. But Hampton didn’t make The New York Times’ Best Dressed list. Instead, that award was given to Shereé Whitfield.

The New York Times lists ‘RHOA’ star Shereé Whitfield as one of 2022’s most stylish people

The New York Times has included the RHOA OG on their list of the 93 most stylish people of 2022. Per their measuring protocol. Those selected aren’t necessarily the best dressed, but they are the talk of the town.

“Love them or hate them, all have at least one thing in common. At some point over the past 12 months, they made us talk: about how we dress, how we live, and how we choose to express ourselves. We welcome dissent. But we are, without a doubt, correct,” they note of their criteria.

As for why Whitfield made the list, it didn’t necessarily have much to do with her constantly rocking the most up-to-date labels. Instead, it had everything to do with the social media frenzy her recently launched athleisure line She by Shereé caused. The inclusion from the Times reads: “After 14 years, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member launched her long-awaited clothing line, She by Shereé.”

Her name being mentioned comes amid backlash of her long-awaited clothing line, She by Shereé

From the moment she graced the small-screen, Whitfield made it known that she’s the “it” girl in terms of fashion in Atlanta. She once owned a boutique in the area that the local stars and socialites frequented. Despite her divorce from former NFL star Bob Whitfield, her wardrobe never lacked.

In Season 2, she set out to create a high-end fashion line. She even had an infamous “fashion show with no fashions,” where she showcased samples of the designs on printed paper. She later announced plans to re-work the line to center it on lifestyle and athleisure due to her love of fitness.

It would take an additional 12 seasons before she finally launched She by Shereé, but the show went off without a hitch. Unfortunately, there was nothing to buy on the actual website when fans went looking. And once there was, fans complained over astronomical pricing and copycat versions of fast fashion.

“This isn’t the first time this has been done,” Whitfield said of the backlash on In The Know. “I don’t know why people are holding me to a different degree than everybody else.”

Despite such, she eventually launched another website. “This is just another example of over-promising and underdelivering,” Whitfield told Women’s Health. “But I am so grateful. I stand in prayer; I have chills even thinking about how many people are still interested at this time. To continue to have the website crash…it sounds bad, but it’s actually a good thing.”

What to expect from the star in the upcoming season of ‘RHOA’

Now that She by Shereé is here, it’s unclear if that will continue to be documented in Season 15 of the show. Filming is underway, and Whitfield was frolicking around with her new beau, Love & Marriage: Huntsville star, Martell Holt. But the pair have reportedly broken up. Fans have accused Whitfield of ignoring her business ventures whenever she enters into a relationship. Hopefully, she doesn’t prove that to be the case in the upcoming season.