‘RHOA’: Why Kandi Burruss is the Highest-Paid Houswife on Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is going into its 15th season, and singer Kandi Burruss remains on the show after more than a decade. Kenya Moore previously spilled the tea that Burruss earns the most money than any other housewife on the network. As rumors surface that The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wants a bigger salary, there’s speculation that she can dethrone Burruss’ salary. Even if Rinna gets her raise, Burruss will likely remain the queen of Bravo, at least via her salary.

Kandi Burruss smiles during interview on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ | Charles Sykes/Bravo

Kandi Burruss is the highest-paid housewife on Bravo

Burruss was already a superstar and Grammy-award-winning songwriter before RHOA. But she was new to reality television when she joined the show, the only non-traditional casting choice at the time. Before Burruss, typical cast members were unknowns or wives or exes of wealthy men.

Brian Moylan revealed in his 2021 book The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives that The Chi star is the highest-paid. She reportedly earns nearly $2 million a season. Per his book, the RHOA cast makes the most per season as a collective because the show has the highest ratings out of any franchise.

Source: YouTube

Despite being the highest-paid, she’s not an OG who started the franchise. Burruss has been on the show since Season 2. As of now, she’s made history as the longest-running consecutive housewife of any franchise.

Before Burruss, Nene Leakes was reportedly the highest-paid housewife of any franchise. At one point, Leakes earned an estimated $1 million per season.

Lisa Rinna reportedly wants a raise and can potentially out-earn Kandi Burruss if raise is granted

While Burruss is making bank, Rinna wants the same payday. The Jasmine Brand reports that the actress seeks to make $2 million a season. If granted, that would put her at a bigger annual paycheck from her franchise than Burruss and make her the highest-paid on any franchise on Bravo.

Source: YouTube

“At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” a source told the outlet. “Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened of him or anyone else.”

Rinna joined the show in its fifth season. She’s known for keeping the drama amongst her co-stars.

The XSCAPE member will still earn more than Lisa Rinna even if ‘RHOBH’ star gets raise

With Rinna’s alleged request, some fans have been wondering what that means for Burruss’ status at Bravo. But per multiple sources who spoke with The Jasmine Brand, if Rinna does get the raise she wants, Burruss will still get the bigger check from Bravo. “Even with what she’s allegedly negotiating, she still would not make as much as Kandi,” the source said.

There are several reasons Burruss will still have the bigger check on Bravo. She has her spinoff series, Kandi & the Gang, in which she stars and serves as an executive producer. A second spinoff starring her with her group members and fellow R&B group SWV is also set to premiere later this year.

Burruss has also had the most spinoffs on the network. She’s had four separate specials or shows that aired before Kandi & the Gang.

