‘RHOBH’: All the Times Kyle Richards Was the Real Villain Behind the Drama

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards fell from grace during season 12. The beloved OG housewife — who is the only remaining cast member from season 1 — has officially turned villain. And according to her sister Kathy Hilton, nothing is “too low” for Kyle.

‘RHOBH’ fans turned on Kyle Richards in season 12

Kyle has been a popular housewife since she made her debut — infamously fighting with her sister Kim Richards in the season 1 finale. But, she really took over the show after Lisa Vanderpump’s dramatic exit amid season 9’s “Puppygate.”

Kyle ended her friendship with LVP, and became the lead of RHOBH with her light-hearted, humorous personality. The former child star did face her share of criticism throughout the seasons, but she was never labeled a villain. That changed, though, in season 12.

Due to Kyle’s treatment of Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais — and her sister Kathy — fans are starting to see her as the RHOBH villain instead of a martyr.

All the times Kyle Richards was the real villain behind the drama

Kyle’s villainous turn was occasionally foreshadowed in previous seasons, with her takedown of her sister Kim being the earliest example. At the end of season 1, Kyle outed her sister as an alcoholic.

We will never know exactly who was behind Puppygate and LVP’s exit. But looking back on Kyle’s role in that season 9 scandal — and considering the fact that she ended her longtime friendship with the SUR owner when it was all over — it’s entirely possible Kyle was the real villain behind the drama.

But season 12 is when Kyle really emerged as the RHOBH villain. Even though she acts like she wants everyone to get along, Kyle’s dark side came out when she intervened in the feud between Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins. As well as when she laughed out Erika Jayne’s disrespectful behavior towards Garcelle Beauvais’ sons.

To recap, Sutton tried to reach out to Diana after she lost a child and shared that she had suffered two miscarriages. But, Kyle accused her of lying. Sutton said, “I’m sorry, it’s a very personal thing.” Kyle answered, “I love you, but this sounds like b***shit” and later physically grabbed her.

Bravo cameras also caught Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, laughing about Erika Jayne telling Garcelle’s 14-year-old son Jax to “f*** off” and propositioning her oldest son and his wife for a threesome.

Also, in a deleted scene, posted by the bravo chicks, Erika revealed that Kyle admitted she was “relieved” that someone else saw what she has to deal with from her sister. Kyle immediately jumped on Erika telling her that she told her that ‘in confidence.’ This interaction led some Bravo fans to speculate that Kyle was behind the Aspen leak all along.

Kyle’s villainous behavior wasn’t just aimed at co-stars, though. According to her sister Kathy, it was actually Kyle who was behind the leak of her meltdown during the cast trip to Aspen. Kathy recently liked a fan comment on social media that breaks it all down.

“To those saying ‘why would Kyle let Rinna do this,’ understand one thing: she has not “let” them do it, she is behind them doing it. It’s how she has operated all along and people still aren’t seeing it. Rinna attempts to destroy her acquaintances; Kyle does the same to her own family and friends. She will do anything for money and social status — whether it’s laughing at a 14-year-old black boy getting verbally abused and cheering it on with her husband, or destroying her sister Kim at her most vulnerable. There is nothing too low for Kyle Richards,” the fan comment read, which Kathy liked.

Fans can rewatch season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock.

