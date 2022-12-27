‘RHOBH’: Brandi Glanville Just Dropped a Big Hint She’s Returning – With a Diamond

Santa was good to Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because she revealed she received a symbolic RHOBH diamond this year.

Glanville is rumored to return as a friend on RHOBH. But she may have changed the gossip game with a short video she shared on social media revealing a diamond she held in the palm of her hand. She didn’t confirm she will return. But the video certainly added fuel to an already lit fire.

Did Brandi change her mind about ‘RHOBH’?

After appearing in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Glanville was asked about potentially returning to RHOBH. A few former Housewives on RHUGT returned to regular series, so why not Glanville?

Brandi Glanville |Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

“Honestly, it’s a different show than what I used to shoot,” Glanville told Page Six about a possible return to RHOBH. “When we used to shoot, they would just drop us off and be like, ‘You go and whatever happens, happens.’”

She described her most recent experience when she had drama with Denise Richards on RHOBH. “When I came back with the Denise drama, it was like, ‘OK, you sit here, you do this, we’re gonna do this again,’” she said. “It felt very much produced to me, and I’m not an actress.”

How would Erika Jayne feel about Brandi returning to the show?

But some of the RHOBH cast would love to see her return. Even though Glanville said Erika Jayne was the most overrated Housewive in the franchise, Jayne seemed to be game to have Glanville back on RHOBH.

I love this Christmas present pic.twitter.com/QvbBiwZxbY — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 27, 2022

“Here’s the thing: Brandi is a truth teller whether you like it or not,” Jayne said about Glanville at BravoCon (via Bravo’s The Daily Dish). “Even though she called me ‘the most overrated Housewife’ the other day, I still love her for it.”

“I’d rather have that than bulls***,” she continued. “And I want to say something else: You don’t have to like everybody in the group, but you can respect people for being in-your-face honest, and Brandi does that.” She added “It’s like when we see each other at the dentist’s office, it’s cool. I don’t care. I’d rather have that than bulls***.”

Kyle Richards is also ready for Brandi to return to ‘RHOBH’

Kyle Richards, who feuded with Glanville in the past, would also love to see her return to RHOBH. “She was always great TV,” Richards said on the Kyle & Jacki O Show. Adding, “It was scary for me because she basically had nothing to lose and she would say anything.”

“But I feel like she actually has grown a lot, yet she’s still herself. I’m actually friendly with her now, she’ll text me, always very sweet,” Richards said. “She’s been an incredible friend to my sister Kim. And I think she’s great TV.”

Jill Zarin from The Real Housewives of New York City, who starred alongside Glanville on RHUGT said she thinks Glanville should return. “I would love to see Brandi back on the show. We need that breath of fresh air, her honesty!” she told Page Six. “Oh, I would love to see what Brandi says to Erika [Jayne]. They might become friends. They could be allies. Who knows?”