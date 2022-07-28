‘RHOBH’: Brandi Glanville Says She Will Be Friends With Kim Richards Again – ‘She’s Like an Aunt to My Children’

Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seemed confident that she and Kim Richards will rekindle their friendship, sharing that Richards is like an aunt to her children.

Watch What Happens Live fans asked Glanville if she and Richards could be friends again after Richards stopped speaking to her for posting post-surgical photos. Glanville replied that she needed “evidence” that she posted the photos “because that didn’t happen.” But added that she “loves” Richards and said they will be friends again.

Why are Kim Richards and Brandi Glanville no longer friends?

Richards recently revealed she wasn’t speaking to Glanville over a photo she posted from 2019. Richards was filmed on RHOBH having surgery and was worried she could have breast cancer. “There were some pictures she posted of me after my surgery—it was a tough surgery for me,” Richards told E! News.

“They thought I had cancer, and I had something blocking my chest cavity. It was scary for me,” she continued. At one point she thought she “popped a stitch.” So, “I was scared and Brandi looks down and checks and I ask, ‘Can you look please? I’m scared,'” Richards recounted. “And that picture was posted. I’m sure it was by accident but…I felt a little upset. I felt like just take that down.”

Richards later reiterated to Glanville that she didn’t want the photo made public. “Then she called later and I said, ‘I asked you to take that down,’ and she said, ‘It’s nothing, it was a picture.’ So she didn’t find the harm in it,” Richards recalled. That’s when Richards stopped speaking to Glanville.

Brandi thinks she and Kim can repair their friendship

Glanville and Richards seemed to be very cohesive when they filmed on RHOBH Season 10. But time has passed since they stopped speaking. Despite the silence, Glanville knows it will be short-lived. “I love Kim so much,” she said on the WWHL After Show. “She’s like an aunt to my children. So I’m not gonna engage because I know we’ll be friends again. So there’s no point.”

Meanwhile, Richards’ sister Kyle recently said Glanville has been a good friend to her sister. “She’s been an incredible friend to my sister Kim,” she said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show. Kyle Richards also thinks Glanville should return to RHOBH. “She was always great TV. It was scary for me because she basically had nothing to lose and she would say anything.”

“But I feel like she actually has grown a lot, but yet she’s still herself,” she added. “I’m actually friendly with her now, she’ll text me. Always very sweet.”

Some friendships probably won’t be repaired

Meanwhile, one feud that seems to remain is Glanville’s fallout with former close friend Lisa Vanderpump. And while they are no longer friends, Glanville wished Vanderpump well after she was thrown from a horse.

“It’s kind of crazy that she broke her leg in two places, supposedly,” Glanville said on the Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast. “And it’s the same exact when I broke my leg, it’s the same exact two places. So it’s just so bizarre to me. It was the worst healing experience of my life, and so I actually do hope that she feels better. I guess I want people to know that you don’t have to call me and say, ‘Aren’t you happy?’ Like would I be happy if she died? No, I don’t want anyone having any physical ailments.”

Glanville also said on WWHL that she’s friendly with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and his wife LeAnn Rimes. “I talk to LeAnn more than I talk to Eddie,” she exclaimed.

