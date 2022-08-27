‘RHOBH’: Bravo Condemns Fan Attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ Son – ‘I Did Not Sign up for This Show,’ He Reminds Fans

After Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans and Garcelle Beauvais shed light on hideous social media attacks on her son Jax Nilon, Bravo issued a statement condemning the bizarre and vicious attacks.

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” Bravo shared. “We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with hateful rhetoric.”

Other Bravolebs reposted the statement in solidarity. For his part, Jax just wants everyone to leave him alone and let him start high school – which is stressful enough.

Jax wants to stay out of the ‘RHOBH’ drama and concentrate on being a ‘normal kid’

Garcelle shared a statement from Jax, who said he was now having to make his Instagram private as a result of the vitriol. In his statement, Jax reminded fans he is a 14-year-old starting his first few weeks of high school when his Instagram was spammed with hate.

“Instead of enjoying [high school] like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media,” he wrote. “I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama. I just want to be a normal kid.”

He added that his Instagram account was meant for other kids his age and not to deal with “middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family.”

Why was Garcelle’s son Jax being attacked on social media?

Why was Jax caught in the crosshairs in the first place? He had nothing to do with what happened, but a social media feud sparked between Diana Jenkins and Garcelle, shortly after a recent RHOBH episode. Diana told Garcelle she was the most guarded from the cast during the episode. But later fans and the cast took the dispute to social media.

Garcelle told Diana to “Google” her if she wanted to know more about her. But when Diana misspelled Garcelle’s name, it became fodder which Diana lashed out against.

But then a feud between Diana and Garcelle suddenly spilled over to Jax, who had nothing to do with it. His Instagram account received a flood of racist and slanderous remarks and he fought back against it. Jax shared screenshots of the comments and added, “I’m a f***ing 14-year-old leave me alone please.”

Some attacks on Jax’s account targeted Garcelle’s older son Oliver

Some of the hateful comments made on Jax’s account targeted Oliver Saunder’s battle with addiction. Oliver, who is Garcelle’s eldest son, shared Bravo’s statement on his Instagram. He added, “This S*** Is NOT RIGHT! Leave My Baby Brothers Outta All The BS! They Are Kids! In 2022 We WILL NOT tolerate ANY of This!”

I just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has been supportive of Jax and me it means the world??❤️ — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 24, 2022

Some fans suggested that Diana paid bots to spam Jax’s Instagram with hateful comments. But Diana fought back, sharing an article she wrote in 2010 that she said reflected who she is as a mother.

“Please read article I wrote in 2010,” she wrote. “Link is in bio . It might give you more insight into who I am as person and as a mother . I am appalled at recent comments aimed at the child of one of my fellow RHOBH cast members. No one should be treated this way, especially children. Sadly, this was not the first time RHOBH children have been attacked. This has to stop. Leave our kids alone.” Diana also shared Bravo’s statement with the comments turned off.

