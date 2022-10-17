‘RHOBH’: Erika Jayne Would Be ‘Fun’ to Have on ‘The Real Love Boat’ – ‘After Legal Woes Are Cleaned up,’ Jerry O’Connell Says

Actor and Bravo superfan Jerry O’Connell said he’d love to see Erika Jayne from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills come aboard his new dating show at sea, The Real Love Boat.

The series helps singles find love on a cruise ship and O’Connell and his wife Rebecca Romijn are the hosts. O’Connell said the recent RHOBH season has been all about Jayne, although later in the season the focus shifted sharply to the Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Kathy Hilton feud.

Jerry O’Connell wants Erika Jayne to consider an ‘RHOBH’ move to ‘The Real Love Boat’

Jayne continues to be embroiled in legal scandals after her husband Tom Girardi was accused of stealing money from clients. The couple separated and plan to divorce. Now that Jayne is single, O’Connell thinks she’d be the perfect fit for The Real Love Boat – eventually.

Emily Simpson, Erika Jayne, Lisa Barlow, Shannon Storms Beador, Garcelle Beauvais | Virginia Sherwood/Bravo via Getty Images

“If Erika Jayne cleans up some of her legal woes, it’ll be fun to have Erika on after legal woes are cleaned up,” O’Connell said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

‘RHOBH’ seems to be all about Erika Jayne, Jerry says

“I mean it seems to just be all about Erika Jayne these days,” he said about the RHOBH season. “It’s crazy because it’s almost like the pandemic in the sense that there was life before the pandemic and life after the pandemic.”

“And with Erika Jayne, it was like Erika Jayne before the Tom Girardi scandal and then after the Tom Girardi scandal,” he reflected on Jayne’s trajectory in the series. “And I think all of us, and when I say all of us, I mean all Beverly Hills fans are still in like a state of disbelief.”

He added, “So I think I’m still processing everything. I personally am amazed at the defiance coming from Erika Jayne. It’s the continual defiance. But listen, that’s why we all fell in love with Erika Jayne in the first place, is her abject defiance of everything. But I think in this case, I think we should only be hearing about the victims. I think that’s the only thing that should be talked about. I think that should be everyone’s concern. Erika Jayne included … is the victims.

Garcelle Beauvais is another ‘RHOBH’ cast member for ‘The Real Love Boat’

O’Connell then turned to Garcelle Beauvais. “Garcelle is single these days?” he wondered. “Garcelle is a catch. I’ve known Garcelle for years and it is so fun to see her shine on that show. It’s just that brightness that Garcelle has. We, who’ve known her, have known it was out there. And I was very happy to see that she’s thriving and doing well on that show.”

He added that Beauvais has a positive presence on RHOBH. “It’s wonderful to see the Housewives positively influence someone,” O’Connell said. “A lot of Housewives from a lot of different franchises, the big story to come out has been legal problems, criminal problems, you know, not just getting sued over bikini companies. You know, this is like criminal stuff and it’s so nice to see someone like Garcelle, like thrive, [and] shine.”

