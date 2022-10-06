‘RHOBH’: Erika Jayne Recalled Kathy Hilton Was ‘Doing a Chair Dance’ and ‘Dropping It Low’ at the Aspen Club

Erika Jayne and other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members recalled seeing a very different side of Kathy Hilton at the club during a RHOBH cast trip to Aspen.

The RHOBH cast witnessed a freer version of Hilton, who let go when she danced. But Hilton also got angry when the DJ at the club shaded her when she requested a song. And they shared their description of what exactly they witnessed, many RHOBH cast members admitting they were pretty surprised.

Erika recalled Kathy Hilton was ‘dropping it low’ at the club on ‘RHOBH’

Jayne described a “Kathy Hilton” that the RHOBH cast had not seen before. “This is behavior I had not seen from Kathy Hilton,” she recalled on the RHOBH After Show.

“She was doing a chair dance,” Jayne added. “She was dropping it low. And every one of us, with the exception of Garcelle [Beauvais] and Sheree [Zampino] that were not there, in my opinion, can say that they saw a Kathy that they’d never seen before.”

Kathy Hilton was being ‘wacky and funny’ Crystal from ‘RHOBH’ recalls

Dorit Kemsley set the scene leading up to Hilton becoming angry. Kyle Richards invited everyone to a night club and what they witnessed was all off-camera. “Went to the club. There was a DJ,” she said adding that they had security. “We had to check our jackets at the door. We were in a private room,” Kemsley continued.

Crystal Kung Minkoff had trouble seeing what exactly was happening. “We were at the club. And you could only see things happening. And you couldn’t hear anything because it was so loud. You know, it’s that kind of environment. Diana [Jenkins] was like trying to order drinks for everybody. And then a credit card was missing and we couldn’t find it. There were a lot of people on the floor with flashlights. It was that kind of thing.”

“And then I saw Kathy being like, funny and wacky and, like, dancing on a chair and, like, she was just, like, letting loose,” Minkoff added.

Why did the mood turn?

Everything turned on a dime when Hilton asked the DJ to play a specific song.

“Kathy went into the public area, went to the DJ, and asked him to play a song,” Minkoff recalled. “Everybody goes like, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s so like when you’re 20 and roll up to the DJ for a song. It’s like you don’t realize you’re being an a**hole, right? But like those kind of moments, it wasn’t a big deal. And I remember Kathy being annoyed, but I didn’t know what it was about.”

The DJ then told Hilton to back to Los Angeles. “And she was infuriated,” Kemsley recounted. “She came back very, very angry, very riled up by it. She wanted everybody to leave.”

Jayne remembered Lisa Rinna escorting Hilton out of the club. “I will say this. I agree with Dorit 100%. We were at the club. Kathy was there. She was not happy with the way that she was being treated. I also saw Kathy very upset with management,” Jayne said. “She went around to each of us and said, ‘If you don’t leave with me right now, you’re not my friend.’ And Lisa, like Dorit said, had her coat. She took her out.”