‘RHOBH’ Fan Jennifer Lawrence Predicted Teddi Mellencamp Would Not Last

Jennifer Lawrence is a busy woman. But in between her Oscar–worthy movie roles, she takes time to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and loves every minute of it. Apparently, the actor wasn’t a huge fan of RHOBH‘s Teddi Mellencamp.

Many stars admit to being obsessed with the long-running Bravo franchise. Fellow RHOBH lovers include Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter, singer Maren Morris, Florence Pugh, and even the legendary Meryl Streep.

Nicki Minaj is such a fan of Potomac that she joined their season 6 reunion.

Many others love them all. Just like all fans, they admit to watching for hours on end.

Who was Teddi Mellencamp on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’?

Teddi, who happens to be the daughter of singer John Mellencamp, joined the cast of Beverly Hills in season 8. She formed an instant friendship with OG Kyle Richards.

The newbie caught the wrath of Erika Jayne at a dinner during her first season. When she accused Erika of “pretending,” the Pretty Mess author snapped and told her, “don’t ever ever do that to me” and “you don’t want that,” all while shaking her finger at Teddi. The other ladies sat in silence while Teddi looked terrified.

For a while, she was relatively quiet on the show, and fans didn’t think she added much to the mix of big personalities in Beverly Hills.

Things changed quickly. By the end of her run, Teddi was happy to jump on the bandwagon against Lisa Vanderpump. Plus, fans did not take kindly to her comments against Denise Richards.

What did Jennifer Lawrence say about Teddi Mellencamp?

Jennifer Lawrence is such a fan of Bravo that she was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2018 to discuss some of her favorite shows.

Andy revealed that Jennifer told Jimmy Fallon that she was “so invested” in Bravo shows that she was “almost a producer.”

When he asked his guest if she was a fan of Teddi Mellencamp, the Oscar winner said, “No, as a person, I think she’s great. She seems very grounded but not exciting enough for the show. We need someone more diabolical. I told you that.”

It sounds like she and Andy just may have discussed this subject previously.

Was Jennifer Lawrence right about Teddi Mellencamp?

Jennifer Lawrence on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ | Bravo / Contributor

Teddi was let go from RHOB after three seasons. She announced her departure on Instagram. “I don’t want to bore you but I’d figure I could give you a little update on what’s going on,” Teddi wrote. “Recently found out that my contract as a housewife is not being renewed.”

A production insider told Daily Mail at the time that she was “boring and stale” and that “the other cast members don’t particularly like her.”

She spoke about the firing on her Teddi Tea Pod podcast. “All the things that make me a likable, redeeming human being were not shown on the season. So if you only see a certain part of somebody, it’s really hard to connect to them.”

It sounds like the Hunger Games star may have been right.