‘RHOBH’: Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins Drama Goes off the Rails – ‘This Has to Stop!!! They’re Just Kids’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins drama took on a life of its own, leaving Beauvais in tears.

The drama took an especially wrong turn when Beauvais’s son got dragged into the heat. Trolls posted nasty messages about his mother on his Instagram and made inappropriate remarks.

Unfortunately, Garcelle’s son got dragged into the heat

The entire debacle hit a head when trolls started to attack Beauvais’ 14 year old son on Instagram. Beavais and Jenkins took shots at one another after a recent RHOBH episode, but Beavais and other cast members said dragging the children into the mess was out of line.

Garcelle Beauvais, Sheree Zampino, Asher Monroe, Sanela Diana Jenkins, David Furnish, and Erika Jayne | Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC

“I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids!” Beauvais tweeted. “It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone.”

Fans attacked Garcelle’s son and the cast said this must stop

Beauvais reposted comments from Lisa Rinna about why trolls should leave reality TV kids alone. Adding, “This has to stop!!! They’re just kids.”

This has to stop!!! They’re just kids https://t.co/ST1gBxAtGS — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 23, 2022

Rinna posted on her Instagram story about how some of the RHOBH children have received hateful messages as a result of the show. She wrote that not only was Beauvais’s son targeted, but Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne’s and her own children have been targets in the past.

Bravo fan account The Bravo Chicks shared screenshots of how Beauvais’s 14-year-old son’s Instagram was blown up with angry and vicious tweets about his mother. “Garcelle’s son is allegedly getting a lot of unwarranted heat on his IG,” Bravo Chicks captioned the screenshots. “It’s ridiculous that people think it is OK to go after a 14-year-old because of a silly reality TV show. Just stop.”

“A lot of the comments are racist, telling them to stop criticizing Diana because ‘your whole family are immigrants’ and a lot of them are calling Oliver a drug addict and just talking s*** about Garcelle,” according to the post.

Why were Garcelle and Diana feuding?

The social media confrontation occurred after the latest RHOBH episode during Dorit Kemsley’s Homeless Not Toothless charity event. Jayne and Sutton Stracke were ruminating over Jayne’s legal drama. But suddenly, Jenkins decided to come for Beauvais, telling her she seemed to be the most guarded of everyone.

Beauvais seemed confused and told Jenkins she has tried to get to know her but they both seemed to be shooting darts at one another.

I would never ridicule another woman over a miscarriage I have had 3 miscarriages I don’t wish that on anyone EVER !!!!everyone needs to calm down @sdjneuro https://t.co/F7A2YC62Jv — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 22, 2022

During the episode, Beauvais said in a confessional, “She trashes me in a group text, she comes to my birthday party. And she’s a total b****. Google me if you want to get to know me. Google me.”

That’s where social media took over. Jenkins Googled Beauvais to prove she isn’t as searched, but then shared a screenshot where she misspelled Beauvais’s first name. Beauvais joked, “Lol not the misspelled version.”

Fans joked about the misspelling and Jenkins wasn’t amused. “My grammar and spelling might be off for sure,” she wrote on Instagram. “But bottom line is, I lost my baby at 18 weeks pregnancy in [the] most violent way and nearly died in the process, and I am ridiculed for spelling someone’s name.”

Garcelle called for calm after Diana Jenkins drama explodes

Jenkins added that Beauvais can get away with anything because of her fan-favorite status. “Fascinating what “fan favorite” [can] get away with,” she added. “Go on trolls do your worst Oh wait you already did that.”

Beauvais didn’t love where the feud and the drama was going. She tweeted for everyone to calm down, sharing that a miscarriage is no joking matter. “I would never ridicule another woman over a miscarriage I have had 3 miscarriages I don’t wish that on anyone EVER !!!! everyone needs to calm down,” she tweeted along with an article.

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Thinks She’s Been ‘Meaner’ in Past Seasons