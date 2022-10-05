‘RHOBH’: Harry Hamlin Once Revealed Exactly How He Helps Lisa Rinna ‘Stay Above the Fray’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills isn’t always about the show’s leading ladies. The partners and spouses sometimes appear — including Lisa Rinna’s husband of 25 years, Harry Hamlin. The prolific actor once known as the star of LA Law is now mostly known as Rinna’s husband who occasionally appears on RHOBH. And, he once revealed exactly how he helps his wife “stay above the fray.”

Harry Hamlin is still a working actor while appearing on ‘RHOBH’

Throughout the 1980s and 90s — and before he met and married Rinna — Hamlin appeared in dozens of low-budget features and TV movies. But it was the lead role of Michael Kuzak on LA Law from 1986 to 1991 that made him a big-time TV star.

After marrying Rinna in 1997, Hamlin starred alongside his wife in two different projects. They played a married couple in the 2001 made-for-TV movie Sex, Lies, and Obsession. They also played married couple Aaron and Lynn Echolls during the first season of Veronica Mars.

Since then, Hamlin and Rinna’s on-screen projects have been limited to the world of reality TV. In addition to RHOBH, they also starred in TV Land’s Harry Loves Lisa — a six-episode series that aired in 2010 about the couple raising their two preteen daughters.

Hamlin’s latest project is the sports comedy 80 For Brady. He’s part of a star-studded cast that includes Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Tom Brady (as himself), and Billy Porter.

Harry Hamlin once revealed how he helps Lisa Rinna ‘stay above the fray’

Back in 2019, Hamlin sat down for an in-depth feature with The Daily Beast in an article titled

“My Divorce Lawyer Is on Speed Dial: The Wild Life of Harry Hamlin, the Not-So Quiet Real Housewives’ Husband.”

In that article, Hamlin revealed that he and his wife do their own Monday-morning quarterbacking after each episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs, analyzing every episode frame-by-frame.

“I pull out my psychology degree from Yale and my DSM-5 manual, and we see what all the personality disorders are blossoming and figure out how to deal with all the personalities, and what Lisa can do to stay above the fray,” Hamlin said.

But Hamlin’s help isn’t necessarily the reason that Rinna has managed to avoid controversy on RHOBH over the past eight years.

Does Lisa Rinna have a ‘secret deal’ with ‘RHOBH’ producers and Bravo?

According to Bravo and Cocktails, Rinna reportedly has a “secret deal” with Bravo and RHOBH producers to protect her and her family from being “exposed” on the show.

“Why don’t Lisa Rinna’s rumors ever get exposed?! She’s ‘protected’, she’s good tv, and also has been a major actress,” an insider’s post claimed. “Bravo isn’t stupid. They try and press for a personal story on her; she’ll freak the F out. It’s basically in her contract. She’s not the only one in BH with that deal.”

Secret deal or not, Hamlin is no stranger to marital drama and he knows how to handle it. Melrose Place and Days of Our Lives alum Lisa is his third wife — as well as the third soap opera actress he’s been married to.

Hamlin was previously married to Knots Landing, Desperate Housewives, and Dynasty reboot star Nicolette Sheridan. And, his first wife was Laura Johnson, who starred as Terry Hartford Ranson Channing on Falcon Crest.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights on Bravo.

