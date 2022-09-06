‘RHOBH’: How Kathy Hilton’s Aspen Meltdown Led to Yet Another Feud With Kyle Richards

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 has finally made it to the cast trip in Aspen. When it was filmed earlier this year, numerous reports emerged claiming friend of the show, Kathy Hilton, had a meltdown after a night out at a prestigious, members-only lounge called Caribou Club. Which, in turn, caused yet another feud with her half-sister, Kyle Richards. Are Kyle and Kathy still at odds? Or, have they managed to reconcile….again?

Did Kathy Hilton have a meltdown in Aspen during season 12 of ‘RHOBH’?

Not long after the RHOBH cast went to Aspen for their cast trip back in January, rumors started swirling about Kathy’s alleged meltdown. It all began when she left a comment on her husband Rick Hilton’s Instagram begging him to get her “out” of the Colorado ski town.

Kathy later explained that she posted that comment because she had lost her phone and she was all alone in her sister Kyle’s house.

“I lost my phone, which I do. I was left in the house by myself at one point. And it was about 3:00 in the morning. My husband puts his phone in his office, and I know at about midnight he’s on his iPad, and he’ll be scrolling through,” Kathy explained, per All About TRH.

Kathy’s “meltdown” allegedly occurred when the ladies were partying at the Caribou Club and she wanted the DJ to play Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean. However, when she made the request, a staffer was apparently mean to her. The employee asked where she was from, and when Kathy replied he allegedly told her “go back to L.A.”

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards started feuding again in Aspen

Details get sketchy at this point, with some insiders claiming there were talks of “white privilege” and Kathy using the “N” word and “F” word because she wasn’t getting VIP treatment. There have also been reports that Kathy called Sutton Stracke’s assistant the “F” word slur around this time.

Then, Lisa Rinna reportedly took a “distraught Kathy” back to the rental house, and she “had a fit” and started screaming and yelling. This is the moment when Kathy apparently said she hated Kyle and called her horrible names.

“I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?” Kyle asked Kathy through tears during a season 12 conversation.

Kathy now admits that she and Kyle hit a rough patch while filming season 12, which caused a brief feud between the sisters. Kathy told Entertainment Tonight that she “said some things out of frustration” and “some things that I should not have said.”

“I did apologize to Kyle,” Kathy noted. “We’re great.”

‘RHOBH’ star Lisa Rinna isn’t over it

Kathy and Kyle may be on good terms again. But leaked messages from Lisa Rinna have made it clear that she is not happy about Kathy’s Aspen meltdown at the club, or her behavior afterward. Lisa called Kathy a “homophobic racist,” and accused her of being a bad influence on her children.

“I can’t even look at [Kathy]; it’s so hideous, and here’s the thing if you’re gonna be on a reality show, honey, and you’re a homophobic racist, you probably should’ve stayed home,” Lisa wrote. “We usually run the liars/narcissists off, so we have some work to do.”

The actress told her fans to “do some googling” about the Hilton family — specifically Kathy’s adult children — and watch the video clips floating around the internet that show two of her kids using slurs. Lisa says they “got it from their mama.”

“So when it all starts coming out, do some googling and see where those words have been thrown around before,” Lisa claimed. “It’s all in the family, honey. And they are going to try to cover it up big time.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

