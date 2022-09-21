‘RHOBH’: Kathy Hilton Doesn’t Even Own Casa Del Sol Tequila

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has sparked another scandal, thanks to a recent episode featuring the cast trip to Aspen. At the center of the drama are Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna — and the incident has been dubbed #TequilaGate. But after we did just the tiniest bit of digging, we found out that Kathy doesn’t even own Casa Del Sol Tequila. Here’s what we know.

‘RHOBH’ star Kathy Hilton | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Kathy Hilton was not happy about Lisa Rinna’s tequila order during the ‘RHOBH’ Aspen trip

During the September 14 episode of RHOBH, the ladies were visiting an Aspen hat shop called Kemo Sabe that had a full bar setup stocked with both 818 and Casa Del Sol tequila. While speaking with the bartender, Lisa asked for “a little shot of that 818 Tequila” because she “wanted to see what that tastes like.”

Why was Lisa curious about 818 Tequila? Well, as she explained, Lisa wanted to try that brand because “it’s my friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila. I just haven’t tried it.”

It’s true that the 26-year-old Jenner launched 818 in May 2021. The problem, however, was that Kathy and her daughter Nicky Hilton are connected to the Casa Del Sol tequila brand. And, the RHOBH friend took offense to Lisa’s drink order.

Lisa would go on to say in her confessional that she noticed Kathy’s tequila brand on the shelf — and she had a feeling it was her RHOBH co-star who supplied it.

“Of course they have Kathy’s tequila and I have a sneaking suspicion that Kathy put it there herself,” Lisa told the camera. “Kathy made sure that tequila was there and good for her.”

Kathy Hilton doesn’t even own Casa Del Sol Tequila

The former Days of Our Lives star went on to rave about the “sweet” taste of Jenner’s 818 tequila brand right in front of Kathy — and that made the 63-year-old furious.

“I cannot f***ing believe what she just said,” Kathy muttered. She then told the bartender out of frustration: “That is my tequila, so I would really appreciate it if you’d, like, pour it here so people can see. I don’t like to have to do that myself, but I guess if I don’t, nobody else does.”

So we had to devote a whole episode to Rinna Rose but we couldn’t do a shot of Tequila with Kathy Hilton??? #haters #RHOBHMeanGirls #rhobh pic.twitter.com/dQYJykJ9Me — Is BITCH better? (@JunkiesReality) September 14, 2022

Lisa later told Kathy that she tried 818 because she was “curious,” but insisted she also loves Casa Del Sol. However, Kathy wasn’t having it. She turned to her sister, Kyle Richards, and told her she was “ready to just go home.”

Then, Kathy told her castmates Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais about the drama before telling them she was leaving Aspen, and she didn’t want them to say anything to Lisa.

This feud SCREAMS Beverly Hills? A feud because of Kendall Jenner’s tequila over Kathy Hilton’s tequila. The dramatics ?? #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/mPtE1tqQdJ — RealiTEA (@Realitytvkid) September 8, 2022

“Because if she brings that up, that’s too f***ing disgusting,” Kathy said. She later added that she “didn’t want to make it an issue or anything.” But then, she complained that Kyle wasn’t doing or saying anything to back her up.

Our question is, though, why was Kathy so offended? Because it turns out, she doesn’t even own Casa Del Sol Tequila.

‘RHOBH’ star Kathy Hilton is just an investor

Despite Kathy saying that Casa Del Sol is her tequila — and talking about it non-stop in season 12 — that’s not really the case. Yes, she and her daughter Nicky are investors in the brand. But, it was launched in 2021 by actress Eva Longoria.

“We partnered with this third-generation distillery— with a female CEO, by the way— who really took extreme care about keeping the craftsmanship of what it is to make tequila instead of exploiting it, honoring it,” Longoria told Forbes.

Kathy Hilton was rightfully upset.



Lets help promote Kathy’s tequila; that will surely make Lisa Rinna ‘happy’.



Casa del Sol tequila is owned by the very talented Eva Longoria, successful latina (mexican), WOC. #RHOBH #RHOBHMeanGirls pic.twitter.com/4YURSWD1yx — AR ??? (@EldiariodeAR) September 15, 2022

The fact that Kathy is calling Casa Del Sol her brand is quite misleading. But, she definitely had the support on social media when it came to Lisa, Kyle, and #TequilaGate.

“It just came off so hurtful and dismissive. I seriously feel so bad for Kathy. She didn’t deserve to be treated like that. It felt deliberate and mean,” one fan wrote. Another added, “She was so cute, all excited to show the ladies the tequila… and then Kyle just scoffs at her/ none of them even acted slightly interested. It was so sad to watch.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

