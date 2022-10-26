‘RHOBH’: Kathy Hilton Claims Kyle Richards Was the Real Person Behind Outing Her Aspen Meltdown — ‘She Will Do Anything For Money and Social Status’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton has made a move on social media that has blown fans’ minds. The post-season 12 drama among the fractured cast just took another shocking turn, as Kathy has seemingly hinted that her own sister, Kyle Richards, is the one to blame for all of the media leaks about the cast trip to Aspen.

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton | Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

As the RHOBH Season 12 reunion comes to an end on Bravo, the drama among the cast has heated up — and it’s not matching up with what fans saw on screen. Kathy’s meltdown in Aspen was a hot topic this season, as well as the media leaks about it.

By the finale, it seemed as if Kyle had taken her sister’s side and called out Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne for being responsible for the media leaks. But now, it looks like it may have been Kyle all along. Kathy recently liked a fan comment, that was posted on Blonde Hair Black Heart, that breaks it all down.

? courtesy of mayasupreme on IG #rhobh pic.twitter.com/Ju5xkg7WRH — blonde hair ? black heart (@blndhairblckhrt) October 26, 2022

“To those saying ‘why would Kyle let Rinna do this,’ understand one thing: she has not “let” them do it, she is behind them doing it. It’s how she has operated all along and people still aren’t seeing it. Rinna attempts to destroy her acquaintances; Kyle does the same to her own family and friends. She will do anything for money and social status — whether it’s laughing at a 14-year-old black boy getting verbally abused and cheering it on with her husband, or destroying her sister Kim at her most vulnerable. There is nothing too low for Kyle Richards.”

Kyle Richards wishes her sisters never joined ‘RHOBH’

Kyle is an RHOBH OG who has never missed a season, while her sister Kim Richards was her co-star in seasons 1 through 5 and Kathy joined as a “friend” in seasons 11 and 12. She told Page Six during BravoCon that she “of course” regrets having her sisters on the show — especially Kathy.

She says that part three of the season 12 reunion was so bad for her and so “emotionally draining,” that she would rather watch The Exorcist than the last part of the RHOBH reunion. Kyle admits that she couldn’t keep it together, and filming the reunion was painful.

Kyle noted that she has already been down this road with her family before, referencing her seasons with Kim. She says her most difficult reunions were seasons 5 and 12, and there was “no coincidence there.”

Will Kathy Hilton return for season 13?

Kathy has said that she won’t return for another season of RHOBH unless they get rid of certain cast members — most likely Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne. Kyle says she won’t speculate about her sister’s return, saying she wouldn’t touch that with a 10-foot pole.

But, if it was Kyle behind the media leaks about Kathy’s Aspen meltdown, would she come back for another season alongside her sister?

In a deleted scene, posted by the bravo chicks, from season 12, Kyle admitted she was “relieved” that someone else saw what she has to deal with from Kathy. And, it appears that the horrible things Lisa claimed Kathy said about Kyle did actually happen. At this point, it’s not clear where the sisters’ relationship stands.

Part three of the RHOBH Season 12 reunion airs on October 26 on Bravo.

RELATED: Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Mother Was Once Rumored to Be a Hollywood Madame and Other Scandalous Facts About Big Kathy