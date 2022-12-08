‘RHOBH’: Kathy Hilton Is out, Lisa Rinna Keeps Her Diamond, Astrologist Predicts Why [Exclusive]

When you mess with the bull you get the horns – and that may be exactly what Kathy Hilton is finding out with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ultimatum. After an especially messy season, Hilton said she would not return to RHOBH if Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne remained.

Executive producer Andy Cohen responded to Hilton’s remark by saying that he only wanted a cast who was excited to film together.

Astrologist Joy Yascone-Elms said Cohen isn’t someone who likes to be pushed. “I think that they’re trying to negotiate with [Hilton] right now. They’re trying to smooth things over. And while she has an amazing name and adds a lot to the show, Andy Cohen doesn’t like being toyed with,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Kathy Hilton is her own worst enemy, astrologist believes

From reading Hilton, Rinna, and Jayne’s charts, Yascone-Elms predicted that Hilton will likely play a far smaller role – if any – on RHOBH when the series returns.

Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Kathy Hilton, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Kyle Richards|Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

“Kathy Hilton’s chart shows she has been her own worst enemy with Saturn transiting her subconscious 12th house,” Yascone-Elms said. “This can be a very depressing influence, and can make one their own worse enemy — their own self undoing in essence and unfortunately causing their own pain.”

“Yet, with Saturn planet of challenges in this house one would be their own demise,” she added about Hilton. “This has been Kathy Hilton’s experience. Then as Pisces transits May 7th, 2023 through May 24th, 2024 with Kathy Hilton being a Pisces, she will represent challenges.”

Astrologist believes Kathy Hilton will depart ‘RHOBH’

Shortly after the RHOBH reunion, Bravo announced that the series would pause. The drama with Hilton may be a big reason why.

“As indicated by her chart, Kathy will become a challenge for the franchise, Andy Cohen as well as Lisa Rinna,” Yascone-Elms shared. “Also just to note the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Taurus landing in Kathy’s 3rd House shows the end or conclusion of a contract.”

“I feel this indicates an end to Kathy’s contract,” she added, noting that Hilton’s birthtime is unknown so there are some other unknown factors in her chart. “Yet the Lunar eclipse news that started November 8th will potentially be finalized around December 8th,” she said. “The Lunar Eclipse is still speaking which could take some time to deliberate. Yet everything has been set in motion for Kathy to depart the franchise. Kathy will also have many opportunities as Jupiter transits her house of earned income. Yet, I feel she will depart this role.”

Lisa Rinna is facing a ‘life test’ on ‘RHOBH’

Rinna had an especially rough season. She lashed out at RHOBH cast members after her mother’s death and then said she was traumatized by witnessing Hilton’s meltdown in the Sprinter van during a cast trip.

“Lisa Rinna has had a bit of a bumpy ride on the show as Saturn has challenged her prominent career house astrologically and house of television and broadcast media,” Yascone-Elms said.

“Her Prominent career house has been afflicted by the transit of challenging Saturn. Also, Lisa is going through her extremely challenging Saturn return which happens every 29 and a half to 30 years,” she added, which could be reflective of her mother’s death. “It’s a time of reckoning and a life test. Definitely not for the faint of heart.”

Lisa Rinna will retain her role on ‘RHOBH,’ astrologist predicts

Yascone-Elms said Rinna’s chart showed her challenges seen this season. “Saturn is also still transiting her 10th house of fame. So she’s been making some choices that may hurt her in the public eye,” she revealed. “When Saturn challenges the 10th house of public standing and Career, you’re working hard towards a goal however your view in public opinion may be challenged or diminished.”

Yet there is a saving grace, Yascone-Elms predicted. “Lisa is experiencing her Jupiter Return now to her 10th house of fame and status. Jupiter the planet of blessings and good fortune, just went direct and at full power on November 23rd, in Pisces, in her house of publishing, broadcast media and television. So if there is a cut it would not be Lisa. Lisa is protected divinely by planet Jupiter at this time. And if she were cut her career opportunities would flourish.”

Erika Jayne’s luck may be changing on ‘RHOBH’ too

Jayne also faces an uphill battle but Yascone-Elms predicts positive changes in both her career and finances.

“Erika Jayne is a Cancer, with the moon in Aquarius,” she said. “The full moon Lunar eclipse that landed on November 8th in Taurus shows Erika losing some support on social media and a friendship or humanitarian board membership between November 8th and December 8th.”

“She may have also lost a friend or ended a social media platform,” Yascone-Elms said. “The planet of challenges Saturn transited Erika’s house of marriage in 2020. As Saturn planet of challenges transited Capricorn the planet that rules Erika’s house of marriage.”

Jayne’s financial woes are also going to ease next year. “Also as the planet of challenges, Saturn continues to transit Erika’s eighth house of finances which is stress in finances and taxes settlements,” she said. “So it just shows that her financial woes and stressors which one way or another come to us all in this lifetime will start to subside in 2023 when Saturn leaves this financial house.”

“Yet as a Cancer, Erika is divinely protected as well, as Jupiter planet of blessings and good fortune transits her house of career, status, and public standing,” she said. “This will help her to win back the favor of the people.”

