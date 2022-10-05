‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Accuses Lisa Rinna of ‘Creating and Inventing Things’ About Kathy Hilton That ‘Weren’t True’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 is out-of-control — both on-screen and off. As the drama-filled cast trip to Aspen has played out over multiple episodes on Bravo, the stars of the show — most notably Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Kathy Hilton — have been in an all-out war on social media. The latest accusation from Kyle was pointed at Lisa, claiming the former soap star has been “creating and inventing things” about her sister Kathy that “weren’t true.”

‘RHOBH’ stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kyle Richards accuses her ‘RHOBH’ co-star of ‘creating and inventing things’ about her sister

Rumors about season 12 started swirling at the beginning of the year when the cast was filming their Aspen trip. That’s when online chatter started to emerge claiming that Kathy called Sutton Stracke’s assistant a homophobic slur.

According to Lisa, Kathy complained that she had “to do everything around here” and declared that RHOBH was “my show.” The Days of Our Lives alum also claimed that Kathy was telling everyone she has “big deals over at NBC” and “everyone is protecting me.”

“I will f***ing ruin Kyle,” Kathy allegedly said, per Lisa.

In a confessional, Lisa continued dragging Kathy by accusing her of being a snotty elitist who doesn’t want to mess with “peons” like Sutton’s assistant.

“It was a barrage of, ‘I f***ing can’t believe that I have to be around you f***ing peons. I don’t like them, why do I have to be with them? They need to go away. They’re idiots,’” Lisa claimed Kathy said.

Kyle Richards makes it clear that Lisa Rinna was lying about Kathy Hilton

Fast forward more than eight months later, and Kyle took the opportunity to defend her sister on the RHOBH: After Show and clarify that the rumors Lisa had been spreading weren’t true. While recounting Kathy’s “meltdown” in the luxurious Colorado ski town, Kyle referenced Lisa’s lie.

“I started reading lies in the tabloids. The things online that said what my sister said were not said. It was directed towards me. Some people were saying she said something about Sutton’s assistant. It said something about when he was moving Sutton’s luggage… he wasn’t even in Aspen,” Kyle said.

She went on to note that it’s one thing to say what really happened. But quite another when people are “creating and inventing things” that her sister said, that could also be “very damaging” and aren’t actually true.

Sutton Stracke confirms her assistant was never in Aspen during the ‘RHOBH’ cast trip

After Kyle clarified that Sutton’s assistant Josh wasn’t on the Aspen trip — clearly indicating that the homophobic slur rumor was a complete lie — Sutton confirmed it. She also told a fan that the allegations of Kathy using a slur towards Josh were “ridiculous.”

“Josh, my assistant—he actually has a bigger job than that but I do like to keep him around — Josh was not in Aspen. He was never there. So that can be squashed,” Sutton wrote.

Kathy has apologized for the nasty comments she made about her sister. But she continues to throw shade at Lisa via her Instagram Stories. Recently, she posted a clip of the infamous Amsterdam fight between Lisa and Kim Richards from RHOBH Season 5.

“Lisa Rinna is talking? I think she forgot about all the stuff SHE HAS DONE,” read the post, complete with a teacup emoji.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

