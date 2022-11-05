‘RHOBH’ Kyle Richards Admits She Confronted Kathy Hilton About Her Behavior After the Season 12 Reunion

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has spoken out again about the drama with her sister, Kathy Hilton. After Kathy liked a tweet — in the aftermath of the season 12 reunion — that claimed Kyle was the one to blame for all of the media leaks about the cast trip to Aspen, Kyle says she confronted her about it. Here’s what happened.

‘RHOBH’ star Kathy Hilton gave a like to a shocking comment on social media following the events of the season 12 reunion

As the RHOBH Season 12 reunion came to an end on Bravo, the drama among the cast heated up concerning Kathy’s meltdown in Aspen, the media leaks about it, and the social media feuds that followed among a fractured cast.

By the finale, it seemed as if Kyle had taken her sister’s side and called out Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne for being responsible for the media leaks. But when Kathy liked a fan comment — that was posted on Blonde Hair Black Heart — accusing Kyle of being the one behind the media leaks, fans were shocked.

“To those saying ‘why would Kyle let Rinna do this,’ understand one thing: she has not “let” them do it, she is behind them doing it. It’s how she has operated all along and people still aren’t seeing it,” read the tweet that Kathy liked.

“Rinna attempts to destroy her acquaintances; Kyle does the same to her own family and friends. She will do anything for money and social status — whether it’s laughing at a 14-year-old black boy getting verbally abused and cheering it on with her husband, or destroying her sister Kim at her most vulnerable. There is nothing too low for Kyle Richards.”

Kyle Richards admits she confronted Kathy Hilton about liking that tweet

During a recent appearance on the Two T’s In a Pod podcast, hosted by Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Kyle admitted that she confronted her sister about liking that shocking tweet.

“People getting upset I didn’t jump in and say something like ‘Rinna, how dare you call out my sister,’ or whatever. But you know, I have blood family liking mean tweets about me. Liking tweets saying I should be fired from the show I’ve been on for 12 years,” Kyle said.

“So I’m gonna tell you about that [mean tweet]. When I first saw that, I thought she had tweeted that. And I said, ‘someone must have hacked her.’ She would never do this. She would never do that. I sent it to her, and she said ‘I liked that by accident.'”

‘RHOBH’ star Kyle Richards says fans have no idea about her history with her sisters

Kyle says she wanted Kathy on RHOBH because they were in a good place in their relationship, and she wanted to have fun and bond with her sister. She had “no idea” the Aspen meltdown was going to happen. But she still says that being part of RHOBH has been a good thing for her, Kathy, and their sister, Kim Richards.

“Even Kim will tell you that being on the Housewives helped her. I’m not gonna go back in time. You cannot understand family dynamics. You can think you do because you’ve watched the show. You have no idea what happens behind closed doors. You have no idea the history. I’m not about to come and explain the history to everybody to make my life more complicated,” Kyle said.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 is now playing on Peacock.

