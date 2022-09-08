‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Dreads Seeing Sister Kathy Hilton at Upcoming Reunion

Kyle Richards admitted that facing sister Kathy Hilton at the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was probably what she dreads the most.

Rumors of the Richards and Hilton drama surfaced months ago. And RHOBH viewers are now seeing a hint of a feud that could be coming soon. In the last few episodes, Richards jokingly shaded her sister’s fashion choices for their trip to Aspen.

But apparently, a bigger explosion is on the way that has Richards feeling uneasy about the reunion. Rumors have swirled about what exactly was said – but Richards admits she’s dreading it.

Kyle Richards says she looks ‘least forward’ to sister Kathy Hilton at ‘RHOBH’ reunion

Richards said she’s dreading the RHOBH Season 12 reunion as much as she did the RHOBH Season 5 reunion – when she was in a bitter feud with her other sister Kim Richards.

“I didn’t end on the best note with ….,” Richards stammered on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show. “It’s going to be difficult with my sister. We went through some hard times on the show.”

She added, “I’ve had some issues with Erika [Jayne]. [Lisa] Rinna toward the end. I had some apologizing to do Garcelle [Beauvais], which I already did. I think we’re OK.”

Kyle Richards isn’t only feuding with Kathy Hilton and dreads the upcoming reunion

WWHL host Andy Cohen agreed that the reunion will be tough. “This is going to be a long, long shoot on Friday, Kyle,” he said.

“A very long shoot,” she agreed. “Next to [RHOBH] Season 5, this is the reunion I’m the least looking forward to.”

The RHOBH Season 5 reunion was filled with the family drama between Richards and sister Kim Richards. Kim’s dog Kingsley bit one of Kyle’s daughters and the bite wound became infected. Kyle was upset especially when Kim tried to brush it off, saying that the bite wasn’t that bad. Kim also alleged that Kyle suggested that the dog be euthanized. And Kim said she talks to Kathy Hilton multiple times a day – as an extra jab at Kyle.

Kathy hints at feud with sister Kyle on ‘RHOBH’

Kyle Richards may be concerned about the reunion with Kathy Hilton, but Hilton recently insisted she and her sister were in a good place. In an interview with Extra, Hilton shared, “Everything was fine up until the end of the season.”

Hilton teased to E! News about what caused friction with Richards.

“I said some things that I should not have said,” Hilton said in July. “It was how I was feeling.” She added, “I said them to Lisa [Rinna] and it was off-camera. I think she just was unhappy that I said anything. And that’s her business.”

Hilton added that she and Richards are fine today. “I have to take the responsibility,” Hilton said. Adding, “I was frustrated. I should not have said anything. And I did apologize and apologize.”

Later, Hilton said, “Hopefully everybody has good intentions and it works itself out. But I did apologize to Kyle. Sisters do go through things,” via People. Hilton also said she has “learned” and that “We’re great.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

