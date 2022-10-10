‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Finally Sees Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne For What They Really Are and Kathy Hilton Still Throws Shade

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just aired the season 12 finale, and it’s clear this group is fractured. Lines were drawn in the final episode — setting up an explosive reunion. Finally, Kyle Richards was able to see Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne for what they really are. And even though Kathy Hilton wasn’t at her sister’s blinged-out final event of the season, she’s still throwing shade online.

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kyle Richards accused Erika Jayne’s publicist of leaking Kathy Hilton’s Aspen meltdown in the ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 finale

Going into this season, Erika was making headlines because of her divorce from Tom Girardi and the millions that they stole from his clients. She didn’t want her legal issues to be front and center in RHOBH Season 12, and it seems as though she went to great lengths to make that happen.

Lisa and Erika gossiping about Kathy, not realizing that Kyle could hear them. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/qQ5tKOACUy — ??????????? ? (@IsntDaveOne) October 6, 2022

In the finale, Kyle accused Erika’s publicist of leaking all of those stories about Kathy’s meltdown during their trip to Aspen. She told Erika that Kathy held an investigation, and that’s how it was discovered the leaks were coming from her publicist. Allegedly, those stories included some false information.

Kyle Richards finally sees Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne for what they really are

During Garcelle Beauvais‘ Birkins and Bubbles party, Kyle shared with her that Kathy apologized for her behavior in Aspen. But Lisa suggested that Kathy needed to get help after her rant.

Kyle is obviously over it and doesn’t want to keep fighting with her sister. But Lisa won’t let the topic go, and she continues to claim she was “shook” by Kathy’s late-night meltdown and had to lock herself in the bathroom. Kyle refers to Lisa as a “dog with a bone,” then tells her she is uncomfortable and insists she must move on. But Lisa won’t let it go, saying she hopes Kathy “gets the help” she needs.

??Lisa Rinna repeating everything Erika Jayne says like a parrot?. A Bully and her clown ? sidekick. The body language and tone of voice says it all. If this is the end of Rinna, it’s the “last scene” she deserves #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/basWJrtIll — the morally corrupt john devlin (@johndev47391291) October 6, 2022

At Kyle’s black-tie Princess Grace Foundation event, Erika and Lisa talk about Kathy’s lawyers attempting to kill the Aspen story that had been leaked. Lisa continues calling Kathy’s behavior “disgusting” and believes she’s trying to silence her.

At the dinner, Garcelle tells Kyle that Kathy is mad because people are “running with a story that doesn’t make her look good.” And, she noted that if Erika and Lisa actually cared about Kyle, they would drop it. Then, Garcelle makes Kyle finally see Lisa and Erika for what they really are when she tells her that they plotted this takedown of Kathy to distract from Erika’s legal issues.

“I feel like an opportunity has been taken advantage of,” Kyle says.

Kathy Hilton threw shade as the ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 finale aired

While the finale episode of RHOBH Season 12 was airing on Bravo, Kathy took to Instagram to throw some more shade. She’s been calling Lisa out for weeks via her Instagram Stories, but this post was on her main grid.

In the clip, Kathy isn’t watching the final episode. Instead, she’s ignoring the finale and dancing with Latoya Jackson and Brenda Richie to Michael Jackson’s The Way You Make Me Feel. In the caption, she wrote, “Love my sisters @latoyajackson @brendahrichie ❤️❤️.”

Part one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion airs Wednesday, October 12 on Bravo.

