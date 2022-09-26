‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Slid into Allison DuBois’ DMs 12 Years After the ‘Dinner Party from Hell’ – ‘I Was Shocked’

Psychic Allison DuBois, who made a cameo on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 1 “dinner party from hell” revealed that Kyle Richards recently slid into her DM’s to essentially pick a fight with her. DuBois didn’t take the bait and blocked Richards.

DuBois had recently written a book about how love endures after death. She posted about it on Instagram and DuBois said Richards messaged her, referencing the comment DuBois made to Richards about how husband Mauricio would “never fulfill her emotionally” during the RHOBH “dinner party from hell.” DuBois admitted she was shocked when she recieved the message more than a decade later.

Kyle Richards slid into Allison DuBois’s DM’s 12 years later

DuBois said the book was about love stories. “And when one dies, how the other can move through their grief,” she recalled on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcat. “Kyle messaged me on my Instagram and she said, ‘I saw your book cover. So does your husband emotionally fulfill you?’ Yes, Kyle, for the record, he emotionally fulfills me every day of my life. Thank you for caring.”

Kyle Richards |Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo

“But then I blocked her,” she said. “It’s like, I’m not going back and forth with you. I’m not on the show. I don’t have to deal with it. I live in a whole other space in my life then to, to go tit for tat with them.”

“I honestly think they have arrested development,” Dubois asserted about the RHOBH cast. “I don’t think they’ve left high school. They may have children, but they’ve got arrested development. I’m telling you, it’s just unbelievable how hard a time they have navigating life, but good for them. You know, we all trade something for something else and money is their focus and you know, God bless ’em. It is what it is.”

Allison blocked Kyle after the snarky message

DuBois admitted she was stunned to receive a message from Richards so many years later. “I was shocked,” she said. “I was like this is 11 years later. You’re like, I’m still taking up space in your head really? Because somebody will take it off of mine and share like this cover on her Instagram, just because people more than anything wanna see her and I go at it.”

Kim Richards, Adrienne Maloof and Allison DuBois | Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo

“That’s really what they want. They want a rematch,” she observed. “They want a rematch between she and I … I get it. I get it. Because I have some of my favorite duals where you just wanna see more of that.”

“But she would be like having a fight with a 13-year-old eighth grader who thinks her boyfriend’s better than yours. I mean … I don’t really see a point in it,” DuBois said. “So I just blocked her. It was fine, but there’s always gonna be people that are on both of our social media that are gonna share my stuff to her. I’m sure she’s created fake accounts just to see what’s been going on at my stuff. It’s like, get over it, move on.”

Why did a friend of Kyle Richards paid to have lunch with Allison DuBois?

DuBois added that one of Richards’ friends donated $3,000 in a charity auction to, in a way, thank her for handing it back to Richards during that infamous RHOBH dinner.

Dinner Party From Hell Pt. I vs. Dinner Party From Hell Pt. II #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/lrwtrYVxXE — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 2, 2021

“So after the show, I’ve always donated like lunches that they auction off with me for charity. And I’d been doing it well before that show,” she said. “But one of Kyle’s friends paid $3,000 to have lunch with me just to sit with a woman who sent her friend where she needed to go. And I thought that was jaw dropping. I’m like, you don’t have friends. There’s no friends there in Hollywood. They wanna look at the corpse, they wanna turn it over. They wanna see the aftermath. And a lot of people actually come to my events just to shake the hand of the person that didn’t take their s***. It was very telling.”