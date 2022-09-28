‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Warned Fans She Was Going to Spill on Her Sister Kathy Hilton’s Aspen Meltdown Months Ago

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 has featured the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, in recent weeks. Due to social media chatter, fans knew that meant a Kathy Hilton meltdown was coming. And it appears that it was her own sister, Kyle Richards, who was the first one to tease the incident.

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lisa Rinna claimed PTSD after Kathy Hilton’s Aspen meltdown on ‘RHOBH’

Lisa said in the latest RHOBH episode that she was struggling with what she’d been through in Aspen with Kathy. She claimed the popular “friend” of the show was threatening to ruin everyone by taking down NBC, Bravo, and RHOBH “single-handedly.”

“It’s hard to get past what I had just been through with Kathy. I am very, very in shock still. And I am putting on a brave face because I feel PTSD,” Lisa said during a confessional. “I have seen the devil… And her name is Kathy Hilton.”

Lisa noted that things went from bad to worse after they returned to Kyle’s Aspen vacation home, claiming that Kathy said, “I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.”

Kyle Richards’ teased her sister’s ‘RHOBH’ drama the day after it happened

Kathy’s antics in Aspen have been a hot topic of conversation in the Housewives social media world, and she’s been keeping it up on her Instagram Story as the episodes air. Kathy pointed out that Kyle warned she and Lisa Rinna were “gonna talk about it” the day after Kathy’s meltdown.

“Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy’s alleged meltdown,” read a caption of a screenshot that was shared by Bye Wig Hello Drama. In her caption that Kathy highlighted, Kyle had written on January 30, “You better believe we’re gonna talk about it.” The post also confirmed that Sutton Stracke responded to Kyle by writing, “Over and over and over…”

Kathy wasn’t done, though. She shared a screenshot from a Page Six article that originally had a headline that read: “‘RHOBH’ recap: Lisa Rinna says ‘devil’ Kathy Hilton’s Aspen tirade caused ‘PTSD.’”

But, in the edited version Kathy shared, she called Lisa the “devil” and claimed she was the one suffering from PTSD. “‘RHOBH’ recap: Kathy Hilton says ‘devil’ Lisa Rinna’s Aspen tirade caused ‘PTSD,’” Kathy’s edited title read.

Kyle Richards reveals what happened in the moments leading up to Kathy Hilton’s meltdown

Kyle has spoken up about what happened, too, revealing on the RHOBH After Show what happened off-camera during the Aspen trip. She admitted it was unfortunate that “Aspen ended on a very, very bad note.” She said that emotions were running high during the trip because the cast was “going nonstop.” So, she invited the ladies to a membership-only club to give everyone the chance to wind down.

“I invited everybody to this private club that we belong to. And we had just arrived to this place, and my sister wanted me to leave, and I basically said, ‘I can’t, my guests aren’t even here yet.’ [That] is basically what happened, and that sparked everything,” Kyle explained.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’ Season 12: Kathy Hilton’s Aspen Meltdown Was So Bad She Reportedly Sent Out Cease and Desists