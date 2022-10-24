‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Is ‘Gone’ – Kathryn Edwards Calls Her a ‘Caricature’ and Fury Is From ‘Housewives’ Not Mom’s Death

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills friend Kathryn Edwards said she doesn’t recognize Lisa Rinna anymore after Rinna has completely changed since being on RHOBH.

Rather than slamming Rinna, Edwards said she’s sad that RHOBH has completely consumed her former friend, believing that the changes are likely permanent – whether she’s on the show or not.

The reunion was ‘ugly’ and Kathryn doesn’t recognize Rinna

Edwards watched the second installment of the RHOBH reunion and shook her head. “I don’t really feel good after I watch it. That’s the best way to say it. It’s ugly to me. I am just kind of shaking my head over it, at this stage of the game, I really, truly do not recognize in any way, shape or form Lisa Rinna as I knew her before,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Lisa Rinna, Eileen Davidson, Kathryn Edwards | Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Adding, “She’s gone. That to me is a little sad because I really thought she was a really great girl before. And I can’t say that now. And I don’t know if it’s all about making a great show and she’s just laughing her way to the bank and it’s worth it for her. I don’t know.”

Now that Lisa Rinna has changed, she’ll never be the same

Edwards said even though Lisa Rinna may have changed for RHOBH, the changes are likely permanent. “But there has to be a point where you question your own integrity and you have to realize that’s something after you sell it down the river, you’re not gonna get back. And that’s the hard part for me,” she said.

“It’s just she doesn’t look like herself,” she shared since Edwards knew Rinna long before RHOBH. “She doesn’t sound like herself. She doesn’t act like herself. This is crazy. I’m sorry, but I don’t buy the whole, her mom’s death has brought her to this kind of maniac, delusional character that she is now. I think that the Housewives show has brought her to this. That’s what I think about that.”

Lisa Rinna is now a ‘caricature’ of herself

Many Housewives made big changes after going on the Bravo series. But Edwards thinks what is going on with Rinna is next level.

“But this is at a whole different level of anything I’ve ever seen before,” she said. “I’m really curious how her husband feels about her or if he’s aware of any of this or does he just not have a clue, you know, what’s going on? It’s weird.”

“I wonder about people that become a caricature of themselves and lose themselves in the show. But I mean, I don’t see what else it could be like,” she said.

Kathryn recounts Lisa Rinna from ‘RHOBH’ at BravoCon

Edwards also addressed how Rinna was booed at BravoCon. “What are you gonna do? Start crying and run off the stage?” she asked. “I think if you decide to go and walk into that gladiator cage, you have to go in with a suit of armor and act like you’re coming and bring it, you know? And it doesn’t affect you.”

At this point, there is no turning back. “She’s too deep into it. She’s too deep into everything that she’s done,” Edwards said. “And even when Andy [Cohen] said to her [about her] social media is a disaster … This was going on long before Lois passed.”

“And I do think that she’s made a lot of money from being her personality and everything,” she added. “And I think that that’s great. But I think it was the finale when she said if she didn’t get this out, she was gonna die. That it was gonna kill her and die. Now that’s delusional. And I’m not saying that stress can’t bring on illness in the body. I do believe that. But come on. She has zero filter now. There’s no reality to what she’s saying.”

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’: Kathryn Edwards Says Lisa Rinna Was ‘Gunning’ for Denise Richards