‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet

Lisa Rinna is not a fan of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kathy Hilton. The former soap star has been calling Kathy out non-stop on social media since the season 12 cast trip to Aspen aired on Bravo. And the feud continued during the reunion when Kathy called Lisa the “biggest bully in Hollywood.”

Now, things have gone from bad to worse for Lisa. Not only is she facing backlash for her latest low blow, she’s also been accused of creating a fake Twitter account to attack Kathy.

‘RHOBH’ star Lisa Rinna | Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lisa Rinna reached a new low in her feud with ‘RHOBH’ co-star Kathy Hilton

After part 2 of the three-part season 12 reunion aired, Lisa took to her Instagram Story to harass Kathy once again. But this time, she brought her daughter Paris into the feud. The Days of Our Lives alum brought up the abuse that Paris Hilton suffered at the Provo Canyon School, an institution Kathy sent her to in her teens for behavior problems.

Lisa posted a fan’s tweet that was a response to Kathy’s claim of her being the biggest bully in Hollywood.

“Kathy to Lisa: You’re the biggest bully in Hollywood. Me to Kathy: You’re the mother that had her daughter kidnapped in the middle of the night which led to her being abused, raped, and you never apologized to her when she confronted you about it! #rhobh,” the reposted tweet read.

Things just went from bad to worse for the ‘RHOBH’ star

Fans immediately called out Lisa for her hypocrisy, since she claimed the cast had agreed their kids were “off limits” during part two of the reunion. After 15 hours, Lisa deleted the post.

Meanwhile, Paris and her sister Nicky have been vocal supporters of their mother during season 12. The sisters have called RHOBH “mean-spirited,” and have taken to social media to defend their mom and slam Lisa.

This is not where the story ends, though. After slamming Kathy repeatedly on her own socials, Lisa has now been accused of creating a fake Twitter account to continue the bullying. The Instagram account BadboyRyRy (sobaditsgoodwithryanbailey) shared that there was a new Twitter and Instagram account called woke_stan. And it appears that it belongs to Lisa.

When the account made its very first post, it received six likes. One was from Erika Jayne, and she wasn’t even tagged. The post read, “I always learn from the mistakes of others who took my advice.”

“It’s Rinna, Erika and Diana. That’s why they went on that trip together calling themselves the Peaky Blinders,” a fan replied in the comments. Another wrote, “We all know Woke Stan is Rinna – lady go spend time with your kids or husband. Oh wait, your husband doesn’t want to spend time w you.”

Lisa Rinna’s publicist denies the fake social media account

In response to the rumor that Lisa was using fake socials to attack Kathy, her rep Jeffrey Chassen denied it was her.

“Lisa is far too busy launching 2 highly anticipated businesses to be involved in erroneous cyber activity,” Chassen told Radar. He also noted that she “only works from her LisaRinna.com server.”

Troll account (woke stan) aka baddie on twitter that attacks Garcelle, Sutton, Crystal and uses hateful speech, relentlessly bullies and targets other twitter users has been linked to (Lisa Rinna) through IP addresses #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/VOUb5oVKIH — The Bravo Life (@TheBravoLife_) October 22, 2022

“We appreciate everyone’s attention but you really have to tie yourself in knots to even come close to making this logically sound. She doesn’t need to waste that kind of time trying to make anyone look bad.”

Part three of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion airs Wednesday on Bravo.

