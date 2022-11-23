‘RHOBH’ Lisa Rinna Will Return With ‘Boxing Gloves’ if Denise Richards Came Back, Kathryn Edwards Envisions

Kathryn Edwards, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member feels confident that Lisa Rinna will return for next season – and if Denise Richards returns to RHOBH, she should come clean about any skeletons in her closet.

Denise Richards is most likely to return to ‘RHOBH’

“There’s always a chance (Rinna could leave or be fired), but the percentage of it I say is very small,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “I give it a 15% chance she doesn’t come back.”

Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards | Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Plenty of past cast members are rumored to return. But if Edwards was a betting woman, she could only see Richards making a return. “I could see them bringing Denise back,” she said. “I don’t think Kim Richards and I don’t think Brandi (Glanville) and I don’t think Camille (Grammer).”

If Denise Richards returned, ratings would explode. “If they got Denise, if Denise was willing to come back, you wanna talk about ratings? People would tune in for that,” she said.

Why would Lisa Rinna would ‘revel’ in Denise Richards’ return?

Edwards wondered how Richards would return and address the drama that prompted her to leave the series. “She’s not gonna come back and not try to handle that situation,” she said. “That would be good. She said she would. Didn’t she say that? She’s like thinking about it or something.”

Brandi Glanville insisted that she had a romantic affair with Richards, which Richards vehemently denied. The gossip permeated throughout the cast, prompting Rinna to try to force Richards to come clean. The season ultimately ended Richards and Rinna’s long-term friendship.

Edwards also believes that Rinna would be thrilled if Richards returned, especially for job security. “Oh, she would she’d revel in it. If Denise came back, Rinna would gear up for that one with like boxing gloves,” she said.

Denise would need to clean her closet of ‘skeletons’ first

Is there any hope that perhaps Rinna could turn over a new leaf and perhaps become a positive force on the show? “I don’t know if she can change,” Edwards said. “I mean, she’s already the villain. No one really ever liked her.”

“The second season was Muhanchausen, you know what I mean? And if she takes it back and reels it back one year … that’s just who she is on the show,” she added. “And I don’t really know if anyone’s gonna ever feel sorry for her. Even if Denise came on to like take her down. I don’t know.”

“Also, what if Rinna has more dish on Denise?” she wondered. “I know of a couple other people who have said things about Denise that haven’t made it out to the press. Whether it’s true or not, I don’t know.”

Adding, “Denise may not have a clean closet of skeletons,” she teased. “I mean, she’s on Only Fans. (She could be like), yep, boom, this is who I am. Bring it all now. I’m not hiding anything. I’m not apologizing for who I am. And, that’s the way Denise could take that from Rinna as a weapon.”

And while Edwards could see Rinna staying on RHOBH, she’d be just fine if she parted ways with Bravo. “I think by this stage of the game throughout her career, I mean, she’s gotta have a nice little nest egg put away,” she said. “And if it all ended tomorrow, I’m not thinking she’s gonna be, you know, like Kim Zolciak losing her house and you know that she’s fine.”

