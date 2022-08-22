‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Thinks She’s Been ‘Meaner’ in Past Seasons

Lisa Rinna said she’s been “meaner” in past seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after her behavior was discussed when she lashed out at Sutton Stracke during the current season.

Rinna, who was filming when her mother died, attacked Stracke on more than one occasion, ruminating on how Stracke said tried to humiliate her over the Elton John Oscars charity event. Stracke said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she paid for Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin to attend the party. Rinna said that wasn’t true.

They addressed Stracke’s remarks at the beginning of the RHOBH season. But the conflict re-emerged again with Rinna becoming furious. She melted down at Dorit Kemsley’s dinner party, sobbing and admitting she missed her mother.

Lisa Rinna insists she’s been ‘meaner’ in the past

Rinna took to TikTok and shook her head about recent off-camera remarks about her behavior. “I feel like everybody’s extra sensitive,” she said (via Bravo Snark Side). “I mean call me crazy but I think I’ve been meaner before this season.”

Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Camille Grammer | Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo

She also reflected on how she’s been able to sit with her feelings for a while since the show was filmed last year. “Grief is something we don’t want to talk about going through or deal with,” she wrote. “So we avoid it at all costs.” She added that when her dad died seven years ago, she reacted differently and he didn’t die while she was filming RHOBH.

Adding that “others don’t know what to do with your grief so they don’t do anything. They keep living their lives and go forth, we all do. Grief is a lonely journey you take on your own.”

Former ‘RHOBH’ cast member Teddi Mellencamp addressed Lisa Rinna’s reaction – and got in hot water

Teddi Mellencamp from RHOBH and Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County discussed Rinna’s reactions and anger on the show. They said that Rinna should be given some grace for her anger because she was so close to her mother.

But then Mellencamp compared how Lisa Vanderpump faced her brother’s death while on the show. And admitted the cast didn’t give her much grace because they didn’t think Vanderpump and her brother were very close.

“I do know the relationship with her mom was extremely strong,” Mellencamp said about Rinna on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast.

“I do know the fact that we did not give Lisa Vanderpump grace after her brother passed,” Mellencamp said. “And we had never even known she had a brother. She had no relationship with him and didn’t speak to him. We got killed for not giving her grace.”

“And I know with LVP I did not because I was like, you’d never spoken about him,” she continued. “Said you don’t have a relationship with him. And now this is our reason why … you tried to get Dorit [Kemsley] in trouble for the dog. That’s why you are doing this bad behavior. I didn’t understand it. So from that aspect, yes I have no idea how somebody grieves.”

Lisa Rinna said she was ‘mean’ and ‘too cruel’ to Denise Richards

Some fans lashed out at Mellencamp for the comment because she had filmed a scene with Vanderpump where they discussed her brother’s death.

Meanwhile, Rinna’s remark about how she’s been “meaner” in the past could be a nod to her fractured friendship with Denise Richards. Richards and Rinna were friends until Rinna turned on her, dragging her on the show and calling her a liar at Richards’ final RHOBH reunion.

Richards left RHOBH and Rinna later admitted she was “cruel” to her former friend. “I don’t like my behavior and how I treated her,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Adding, “I was mean, and I was cruel. I was too cruel. I absolutely was, and I’d like to atone for that.”