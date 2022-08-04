‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Reveals Why She Waited 7 Months to Have Her Mother’s Funeral

Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills said only recently did she lay her mother Lois to rest, seven months after her death.

Lois died in November 2021 at age 93. RHOBH cameras documented Lisa leaving Beverly Hills to be by her mother’s side and viewers have watched Lisa struggle with the loss during the season. Lisa recently admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen she had an extremely tough season due to her mother’s death. But she said finally having the funeral is giving her some closure.

Lisa Rinna shares why she waited 7 months to have a funeral for her mother

Lisa said that not having the funeral shortly after her mother’s death may have made her grief harder. But, during the WWHL After Show, she told host Andy Cohen why she waited. “I think what’s really helped me,” she said. “We just got to lay my mother to rest last week.”

Lois and Lisa Rinna |Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Andy wondered why Lisa waited. “She wanted it that way,” Lisa replied. “In Oregon [where Lois lived], it’s very cold in November and December. And foggy. And she wanted it in the summer.”

Lisa says she feels better now that they’ve had the funeral

While Lisa honored her mother’s wishes, waiting was hard. “To wait seven months was very difficult for me,” Lisa said. “Now that we’ve laid her to rest, I feel a lot better. I do. We put her with my dad. And it was really beautiful.”

Lisa spoke at the funeral. Adding, “We all did. The girls did. Harry [Hamlin] did. Everyone did. It was so beautiful. And I will say in the Jewish religion … three days later, yeah? OK, I see why. I see that there’s such value in that closure. Because imagine seven months. It’s too long.”

But now that she’s had her mother’s funeral, “I feel, much, much better.” Lisa said the appearance on WWHL was her first after her mother had died. She admitted she was nervous to appear on the late-night Bravo talk show.

Lisa Rinna talks about grieving in public

“It’s cathartic,” she said about being a guest on WWHL. “I have to say, I haven’t been here in a while. I’ve been in such a weird place. I have to be honest. Since my mom passed, I’ve been in a really odd place. This was very good for me. I’m actually very glad I came and did it.”

“I was a little nervous,” she said. “I have to be honest, I was a little like, ‘Oh God why am I gonna put myself through this?’ I’m glad I did.”

A week ago Lisa made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan where she said the experience of mourning her mother has been made harder because she’s had to do it in public. “Because I’m grieving on the show,” she said. “And I don’t think anyone’s ever thinking, oh I’m gonna grieve in public. On television. And that has been really confusing. Because I’m filming a month after my mom passes.”

“It’s hard enough to grieve,” she added. “Because nobody teaches us how to grieve. It’s not supposed to be done.

