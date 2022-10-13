‘RHOBH’: Paris Hilton Quietly ‘Liked’ a Tweet That May Explain How She Really Feels About Her Aunt Kyle Richards

Ah, sisters. Growing up they can be annoying enough to get into fights, whether they get mad about overachieving, boyfriends, nail polish, or dress colors. Many times those rivalries continue well into adulthood. Such is the case with Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members seem to be at each other’s throats with vitriol one month and then making up the next. Hilton’s daughters, Paris and Nikki, have witnessed a lot of it. Recently, the older sister might’ve expressed her true feelings about her aunt, Kyle Richards, on Twitter.

Kathy Hilton has been pegged as one of the funniest and possibly more problematic Bravo cast members

"This isn't funny at all, just cringe." #RHOBH star Kathy Hilton is getting slammed by Twitter for confusing Lizzo for PRECIOUS star Gabourey Sidibe on last night's #WWHL: https://t.co/O9LjfSpnzR pic.twitter.com/r8Z6qKg82G — Decider (@decider) August 11, 2022

When you’re married to a hotel tycoon and run your own business while approaching your mid-sixties, you probably have a sense of humor about many things. Hilton has had a lot of funny moments in her time on RHOBH during her inaugural Season 11.

There was the time she downed an entire vodka martini without pausing, much to the astonishment and amazement of the other housewife. She mistook Garcelle for her sister Kyle, even though Garcelle is Black and Kyle is not. Then she asked, “Who’s Hunky Dorry?”

In addition to Kathy’s antics, she’s made problematic and questionable statements such as the time she confused Lizzo with actor Gabourey Sidibe.

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have barely been at peace

Kathy Hilton calls friends her 'sisters' amid Kyle Richards feud https://t.co/SCDGnh0A3r pic.twitter.com/9uQ8u0hgoQ — Page Six (@PageSix) October 6, 2022

Richards and Hilton have barely been civil to each other in the past decade. The two are half-sisters. Richards has been a cagey veteran on RHOBH. To the producers’ credit, they didn’t get her sister on the show until after the two mended fences.

The reason for their feud? Richards claimed in past seasons that they stopped speaking because of a play she produced about their younger selves. Hilton was upset that her younger sister revealed detailed information about their younger years and late mother.

Then came an off-screen meltdown in Aspen, Colorado, during Season 12. Cast member Lisa Rinna states that an argument between the two gave her PTSD, notes Radar Online. She continued to explain that the sisters continued falling out because of a heated argument over the Michael Jackson song “Billie Jean.” Maybe blood isn’t thicker than water, uh, booze, after all.

What does Paris Hilton think of her mother and her aunt?

RHOBH cast members Kyle Richards, Sheree Zampino, and Kathy Hilton with Paris Hilton at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards | Rich Polk/Getty Images

Paris, Kathy’s daughter who has an infamous career of her own, liked a fan’s tweet that supported her and her mother while criticizing her aunt. Reddit has the screenshot, just in case Paris takes it down.

Matthew Fecht said, “Paris Hilton has her own 20+ year career that includes shows, movies, music and being a public persona. Kathy Hilton also has more connections with well known people than Kyle could ever dream. Kyle fought for relevancy through a show. Kathy & Paris already had it.”

Fans on Reddit replied with things like, “So the Umanskys and the Hiltons clearly never actually worked through their issues and just kinda put a bandaid on things. That whole family is f***ed up.” and “Nj level messiness. Just Better at hiding it.” as well as “White trash with money.”

Of course, Paris Hilton would like a tweet that glowingly talks about her. But fans would have to ask: Would Kathy or Paris have their current careers and wealth without Rick Hilton’s worth as a luxury hotel chain founder?

Yes, both Richards and Hilton have money. The wife of the hotel chain founder is worth around $350 million, making her the richest housewife on the show. Meanwhile, her half-sister is worth around $100 million.

The conclusion? Despite both women being successful in their careers and marriages, it seems no amount of money between them seems to be able to patch up their differences. If their feud helps the ratings, Bravo may not care.

