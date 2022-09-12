‘RHOBH’: Real Housewives React to Social Media Attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ Son

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finally made a statement regarding the online hate that cast member Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax has been receiving amidst her feud with Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, and Diana Jenkins.

Garcelle Beauvais’ son shares cruel attacks from online trolls

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais with her sons Jaid Thomas Nilon and Jax Joseph Nilon | Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Jax first gave RHOBH fans a look at the cyberbullying he faces in July 2022. “I’m a f–king 14 year old leave me alone please,” he wrote in an Instagram story that showed him scrolling through the comments he has received, according to Page Six.

The hateful comments accused Beauvais of “using race for everything,” as well as being an “uneducated” “D-list actress.” Other trolls blasted Jax’s brother Oliver, who’s previously struggled with addiction.

“Your mom calling Erika [an] alcoholic when your older brother was a drug addict. Pot calling the kettle black,” one person wrote. “Why is your mom obsessed with Erika’s alcohol intake, shouldn’t she be worried about your brother Oliver[‘s] drug intake instead?” another commented.

One comment, which Jax deemed “too far,” read, “You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy [Michael Nilon]. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us.”

Garcelle Beauvais: ‘I’ve been in tears all night … leave our kids alone’

I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 23, 2022

Beauvais slammed the online trolls for their comments. She tweeted, “I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids!”

“It hurts it’s not OK,” she continued. “I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone.”

Rinna, one of the housewives Beauvais is allegedly feuding with, spoke out in support of both Beauvais and Jax, telling haters to “leave the kids alone!”

“What I was just sent about @garcelle son is disgusting and unacceptable,” she continued. “They didn’t sign up for this. What are [you] doing?! The kids — all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough.”

Rinna responds to those gross messages Garcelle’s son is receiving #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/4x9pqazD3b — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 23, 2022

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since issued a joint statement, posting, “We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

Is Diana Jenkins behind the bullying?

While many think this is just run-of-the-mill cyberbullying from trolls, others have accused Jenkins of paying for social media bots to do the bullying in an effort to continue the feud.

​​”From a PR perspective I get this,” one Reddit user said of Bravo’s joint statement. “But how are they addressing that this was obvious bot targeting paid for by someone? That’s the creepiest part about all of this for me, and I really hope they don’t go with the narrative this was strictly from fans.”

“Certain cast members like Rinna and Diana have created a culture of cyberbullying and attacking cast members online,” another chimed in. “So sure, anyone could have paid for the bots but why hasn’t this happened to anyone else’s kids in any other city. There are far more hated housewives who have kids with public socials.”

Theresa Guidice’s heartfelt statement: ‘Stop this vile behavior’

Others have blasted Beauvais’ RHOBH costars for not supporting her enough, especially in light of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Theresa Guidice’s statement.

“I am heartbroken for @garcelle & her family to endure hateful and disgusting messages,” she wrote. “I’m heartbroken for anyone who is on the receiving end of this hateful bullying. Stop this vile behavior, all we want is for our children to grow up in an accepting, loving world, we all deserve that.” Beauvais’ RHOBH costars have not posted anything beyond the statement issued by Bravo.

